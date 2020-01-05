Authorities: Man robs Jackson County convenience store at knifepoint

Authorities seek information on a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery Saturday night at a convenience store in Miles, Iowa.

 Contributed

MILES, Iowa – Authorities said a man robbed a Miles convenience store at knifepoint Saturday night.

The incident occurred at about 8:05 p.m. Saturday at Miles Mini-Mart, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities posted videos from the scene in the hopes that residents could help identify the culprit.

The post states that a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and combat boots walked into the store and demanded cash from the clerk while holding a knife.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

People with information about the robbery or culprit should call 563-652-3312.

There is a possible reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tags

Comments disabled.