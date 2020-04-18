PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a meth dealer was arrested Thursday when a search warrant was executed in rural Platteville.
Theodore C. Kieler, 61, was arrested at his residence on charges of manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of meth paraphernalia and resisting/ obstructing an officer.
A press release issued Friday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department states that its deputies, the Green County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland, Iowa, Grant Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at Kieler’s mobile home in Evergreen Village Mobile Home Park on Grant County XX at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The release does not detail what was found at the residence.