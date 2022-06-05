MCGREGOR, Iowa -- One person was killed in a residential fire this morning in McGregor. 

The Mar-Mac Police Department is releasing few details about the blaze.

Police report that they were notified of the fire in the 800 block of Walton Street at about 6:15 a.m. today. 

"The residence was occupied by two individuals," states a press release. "Unfortunately, one of the residents was unable to escape and found deceased."

Fire departments from McGregor, Garnavillo and Prairie du Chien, Wis., responded, along with a range of other first responders. 

It adds, "Due to the nature of the call and out of respect for the mourning family, no additional information will be released."

