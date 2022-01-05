DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Local Iowa legislators talked tax dollars, ethanol and child care ahead of the upcoming legislative session.
Iowa state legislators Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, all spoke to city, county and business officials Tuesday at a legislative luncheon hosted by the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The state legislators highlighted several topics likely to come up in this year’s legislative session, which begins Monday, Jan. 10.
“I think we’ll have a pretty bold session,” Koelker said. “I think we’ll do some monumental stuff this year.”
Jacque Rahe, Dyersville Economic Development Corp. executive director, asked about the future of the tax-increment- financing program.
“There’s always talk of TIF every time we go into a session, and I’m usually reassured at these luncheons,” she said. “We’ve used TIF very successfully here in Dyersville.”
All three legislators said they did not foresee any big changes to TIF this session.
“Our small towns have not abused it, but they have really used it as a way to grow communities,” Zumbach said. “If that abuse doesn’t happen, we see the legislator keeping their nose out of it.”
Zumbach also spoke about an ethanol bill he has been working on that would increase the availability of gas containing ethanol at gas stations. The bill was discussed at last year’s session but ultimately did not pass.
The current version of the bill would still require new stations to build the infrastructure to have more ethanol products, Zumbach said. But smaller, locally-owned stations that can prove making the switch would be a financial hardship would be exempt.
“We didn’t want to mandate the small mom-and-pop stores, and I think this will cover it,” added Bradley.
Discussion also turned to lowering income taxes.
“I do think we’re going to lower them,” Bradley said. “But I think it will be incremental on the steps. I think that’s the smart way to do it.”
Zumbach said he has heard some discussion about lowering income taxes to zero, a move he said he would be concerned about.
“Once you’re at zero, it’s pretty hard to climb back up that hill at a later time,” he said. “I’m not necessarily in favor of zero at this time. Lower than where we’re at is probably the right answer.”
Koelker added that people will see some discussions about the best way to address the childcare shortage in the state. Options like businesses getting together to start a childcare facility will likely be addressed in roundtables, she said.
However, she noted that these solutions can’t rely forever on the federal dollars given to Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have to be careful with federal dollars, because sometimes it’s one-time money,” she said. “When that money goes away, people still expect those services. This rainfall of money coming in, we’re not going to be able to keep that up once these funds go away.”