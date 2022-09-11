Lori Ollendick, of Dubuque, had been a regular hiker and kayaker until she lost her ability to walk four years ago.
She went more than 2½ years without being able to experience the simple solitude of nature.
Then, taking a break from a medical appointment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., she saw an ad for a county park that offered a motorized chair on tracks, rather than wheels, that allowed people with mobility issues to use its trails. She gave it a shot.
“We went up a trail actually into the woods and got far enough into the woods where I couldn’t hear traffic or see signs of other people,” she recounted recently. “I said I need to take a moment and just sit there, to take it all in. I almost had tears in my eyes. I said, ‘I’d forgotten what this felt like.”
For several months, Ollendick has volunteered her experience and perspective to the Dubuque County Conservation Department on ways to make outdoor recreation on public land more accessible to those with mobility issues.
According to recently resigned Dubuque County Disabilities Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams, in general, 8% of the population has mobility issues — be those specific disabilities or simply aging.
That would be nearly 8,000 people in Dubuque County alone, a number that surprised County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Kaytlan Moeller, who has headed up the effort for the county department.
“That’s quite a bit of our population, which is just growing more and more every year because we’re living longer,” she said. “As we live longer, we’re becoming more physically inept as we age. It’s not something that’s going away any time soon. … Since Dubuque County parks are publicly owned, we felt that all members of the public should be able to enjoy them, so we started taking a deeper look.”
Dubuque County Conservation is just one of the area conservation and outdoor recreation agencies looking at projects through a more accessible lens.
Learning lessons
Ollendick made her own introduction to Dubuque County Conservation staff after attending an event at Swiss Valley Nature Center and having difficulties getting parked.
Following that experience, she asked for a meeting.
Upon returning to Swiss Valley, she had several notes for the department that she took just on her way from her van to the front door.
“From the moment I pulled up to them at the nature center, I knew how much could be improved,” she said. “I have a van with a ramp. Next to a handicapped spot, those dash lines are for extra room for a ramp to deploy. I went inside and said, ‘The width of those lines is not wide enough for a ramp. If there’s not enough room, another car parks beside them and you can’t get out.’”
Ollendick knows how hard it is for most people to imagine life as someone with a physical disability.
“I lived 52 years of my life not in a wheelchair,” she said. “So, there were a lot of things I’d never thought of before.”
Department staff has been surprised by all of the barriers facing folks at county parks, and they are grateful for Ollendick’s perspective and advice. Moeller used handicapped parking at Heritage Pond as an example of the issues that Ollendick has highlighted.
“The way the parking lot is assembled, all of the handicapped stalls are facing the pond,” Moeller said. “It’s up to code, according to the rulebooks. It’s compliant. But the way the parking lot is set up, when she puts her ramp out, she’s going right (almost) into the pond. So, she parked into a not-handicapped stall, so she could get her door out. Then, at the restroom, once a friend had to push her across the grass (because) the concrete has settled, so she couldn’t get in. Then, it started to rain, but because she had to park in a not-handicapped stall, someone had parked next to her, so she couldn’t get her ramp out. That is all in just one visit.”
Most recently, Ollendick was integral in the department’s furnishing of a cabin it built at Miller-McGrath Wildlife Management Area between Epworth and Graf.
At first glance, it looks like any cabin. There is a table, bunk bed, wood stove, kitchenette. But then one notices that the bottom bunk is lower to the ground and wider than the top, that the counter is particularly deep and that something is different about the table.
“We have a custom-built table where you can pull out the benches, so a handicapped individual can get right in,” Moeller explained.
All of this modified furniture was built and designed by department volunteer Herb Hazewinkel.
“There’s really no design for this stuff,” he said in the cabin recently. “I was an engineer. So, we ran plans by Lori and then just went off and did it. A person like me who is not handicapped, I don’t have a feel or even think about the struggles they go through every day. Then, Lori, Kaytlan and I sat down, and she started explaining. I thought, ‘Well, yeah, of course you would have trouble with that.’”
Dubuque County is not the only department turning to people with lived experiences for guidance.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has a team in its administration that gauges accessibility at state lands and consults departments on project designs. Accessibility Coordinator Nick Zouski, who uses a wheelchair, and Capital Development and Accessibility Supervisor Deanna Sell said their work is part of a department-wide mission.
“We’re really trying to use a philosophy of universal design,” Zouski said. “Yes, we are making things way more accessible — that’s the underlying goal — but we’re also making things more usable for more people. Like when we’re putting in kayak launches, we call them universal kayak launches because they are accessible, but we don’t want non-disabled people to think they can’t use them, too.”
ADA as a starting point
All government agencies are required to comply with the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act. But, as with the Heritage Pond parking, agencies have found that when it comes to outdoor recreation, the law offers little guidance that truly helps.
“When it comes to outdoor recreation, there is chapter 10 of the ADA,” Zouski said. “But, for example, people ask me about hunting blinds. They’ll ask for ADA-compliant hunting blinds. But there is no mention of hunting blinds in the ADA. There is no blueprint.”
The U.S. National Parks Service recognized the limitations to the ADA, forming the Accessibility Task Force in 2012. That task force produced the All In!: Accessibility in the National Park Service 2015-2020 strategic plan to address the issue. The report found many problems.
“The report laments the fact that numerous national parks nationwide lack fundamental services such as accessible restrooms or entrances while various paths are not set up to be accessible by those facing mobility impairments,” states the abstract introducing the report.
The report also acknowledged how expensive it would be to address such shortcomings: “Any improvement to the conditions will take substantial investments, and this is hard to achieve in a climate of economic austerity. The combination of limited resources and strong need within the service requires that we work smarter and more efficiently, prioritizing some actions over others, while keeping our overall mission and long-term responsibilities in mind.”
Clayton County (Iowa) Conservation Director Jenna Pollock said the state’s Destination Iowa grant program for tourism projects seems to have accepted the ADA’s limitations.
“There’s a question in there that asks what you’re doing beyond ADA to make your project user-friendly,” she said. “That struck me. ‘Is there a creative way to go beyond what you legally have to do?”
Pollock said, to that end, her department now offers special fishing permits for people with mobility issues.
“We allow special permits for people who need special access to get closer to the streams,” she said. “So, if we’re doing fish habitat improvement, we make sure that access is part of the process.”
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources allows users to get special permits that allow them to drive small vehicles such as golf carts or all-terrain vehicles on trails where they are otherwise prohibited.
Jackson County (Iowa) Conservation Director Nathan Jones noted that his department and the City of Maquoketa recently received a $750,000 Destination Iowa grant for work at the 273-acre Prairie Creek Recreation Area along Iowa 64. The work includes making hiking trails more accessible.
“We did receive a Destination Iowa grant for Prairie Creek for some ADA-accessible trails on that area, which will happen soon,” he said. “We are kind of limited otherwise within the county, so we were happy to be able to do that. It’s all about terrain, accessibility to our areas and funding to deal with the terrain.”
The Driftless: a blessing and a curse
The bluffs and hills of the Driftless Region landscapes are among the biggest draws for outdoor recreation, but they make accessibility a challenge.
“Terrain is our biggest nemesis,” said Zouski. “There are some trails, but generally shorter, that have more gentle slopes.”
Pollock said the terrain makes meeting ADA guidelines difficult.
“With a lot of proposals, the elevation change is not conducive to that at all,” Pollock said. “So, we have to find ways to loop around that or find other ways to make it accessible for all. That’s our northeast Iowa challenge course, if you will.”
Moeller agreed that the area’s geology required some creative thinking to navigate.
“Living in the Driftless Area is beautiful, but we have these steep hills and great forested ridges and awesome spring-fed streams,” Moeller said. “We want to get (people of all abilities) there. We should be able to do it. We just need to keep modifying our trail systems or finding other ways we get them there, like with an Action Trackchair, to allow them to enjoy all of our areas without barriers.”
There are still certain things that can be done.
Clayton County has installed accessible kayak launches and, recently, paved some of its walking trails. Replacing the previous chipped limestone trails has not been without drama, Pollock said.
“I know a lot of people really like the lime chips, but if you were someone in a wheelchair or with a walker, even a parent with a stroller, those can get really soft and difficult,” she said. “For the most part, feedback has been extremely positive.”
The Wisconsin DNR is replacing or renovating nature centers and other structures to exceed ADA requirements. The state Legislature appropriated $250,000 specifically for accessibility improvement for outdoor recreation.
“With a lot of our buildings, we’re talking about the 1960s when they were built,” Sell said. “Those are expensive projects, but it’s a great time for us to improve access at a lot of buildings because of that.”
For the past five years, Dubuque County Conservation has used wider versions in bridge-replacement projects to accommodate various types of wheelchairs. Staff also are planning new paved trails.
“We have several things in the long-range plan when it comes to linking certain trails and making those trails at a grade that’s more appropriate for individuals who are mobility-challenged,” Moeller said. “For instance, connecting the Swiss Valley Nature Center to the Swiss Valley Park — in the plans, that is a paved trail to cater to different user groups like that.”
The recent long-range master plan development also identified paving the 27-mile Heritage Trail as a priority, largely to make it accessible to more users. That proposal has garnered some opposition.
Such a project would cost millions of dollars, and no funding has been secured yet. The county Board of Supervisors did approve $175,000 in the current fiscal year budget for the creation of two new connectors to already-paved portions of the Heritage Trail.
In all, 20% of the $40 million bond Dubuque County Conservation put on a ballot last November — but which failed to reach the 60% of votes it needed to pass — was earmarked for trail improvements and development, with a special focus on increased accessibility, especially at Swiss Valley.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources developed an ADA internship program, hiring engineering students to assess structures across the department’s properties.
But the Driftless is what it is. Departments can’t change geology. So, when they cannot change the trail, some have looked to change what goes on it.
New ‘wheels’
Again inspired by Ollendick, this time by her experience with an Action Trackchair in Minnesota, Dubuque County Conservation is pursuing the purchase of three of these chairs for public use.
“The State of Minnesota has taken a really aggressive approach, utilizing what’s called an Action Trackchair: an offroad, electric chair on tracks that can handle snow, sand and shallow waters,” Moeller said. “Anybody who rides can explore areas in nature that are typically unnavigable by a traditional wheelchair.”
Department officials even brought in Action Trackchair representatives for a demonstration, during which Ollendick and other parks users in wheelchairs tried the chairs out.
Moeller said these chairs would be particularly useful when school groups come out for field trips.
“Some of them are on a spectrum where they are physically and mentally disabled in some capacity — kids in fifth grade, so kids (that paraprofessionals) can’t pick up very easily,” she said. “But with the Action Trackchairs, you could set that student in the chair, buckle them in with a harness. Then, the para can control the chair with a joystick mechanism behind it.
“So, even students of greater need can still come out and enjoy trails at Swiss Valley. We’ll be able to take them and set them in the stream so that when their friends catch a crayfish or if they can, they will be right there down in the stream getting the same experience anybody else can.”
Moeller said members of Veterans Freedom Center with physical disabilities who volunteer — maintaining bird feeders at Whitewater Creek Wildlife Management Area, for example — also would get a lot of use of such chairs. She said this group is often bound to simpler tasks due to their mobility issues, but previously had been avid hunters or anglers. Action Trackchairs can be equipped with modifications for such activities.
The current plan is for Dubuque County to get three chairs: one for Swiss Valley Nature Center, one for E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area and one more that can be checked out and taken where it’s most needed.
These Action Trackchairs are not entirely new to the area.
Access Ability Wisconsin is a nonprofit with the goal of placing such chairs in every county in Wisconsin as a start. One host has a trailer and a chair in Cuba City, for instance. There are also multiple chairs at a host site in Iowa County.
“We’ve got a lot of volunteers who help get the chairs to events,” said founder and Director Monica Spaeni. “Our partnering organizations work to check out event trailers and chairs to make their events accessible. Then, we also have host locations so that individuals can check out trailers and chairs and take them wherever they want to go — whether that’s hunting, fishing or a family reunion. We’ve had our chairs go all the way to Wyoming.”
She said the chairs are perfect for the Driftless Region.
“You can actually use the chairs — go over logs, through the marsh up to about 6 inches, go up hills,” she said. “This is a solution without having to pave trails, without having to lay gravel, that gets people truly out in nature.”
Each chair costs $12,000 to $13,000, depending on the modifications, according to Moeller. So to get the three, Dubuque County Conservation is hoping for $50,000. They have started a Kickstarter campaign to raise private donations for the effort. The goal is to use those funds as a match for grants to cover as much of the cost as possible before requesting funding from the county.
Spaeni said her organization also is working with agencies to help overcome some of the price obstacle.
“Even though we’re called Access Ability Wisconsin, our goal exceeds getting one chair in every county in Wisconsin,” she said. “We’ve also been working with neighboring states. We will be introducing an Illinois host here soon, where we purchase the equipment, train people on how to use it, then partner with them to blend our knowledge and expertise with the equipment and their expertise in programming. So, we’re working together for outdoors access for all, and we’re maximizing resources and minimizing costs.”
According to data from national outdoor recreation nonprofit Outdoor Foundation, the COVID-19 pandemic caused U.S. residents’ participation in outdoor recreation to reach its highest rate on record. Area agencies continue to report increasing participation.
Funding for accessibility projects for outdoor recreation has been slow to come by, but more and more agencies are open to investing.
“Money is always number one,” Zouski said. “If money were unlimited, we could do a lot more things. It’s not like we don’t have any money and are shoestringing this stuff together either. There are irons in the fire.”
