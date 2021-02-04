A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week approved bringing a rent, utilities and burial assistance program back in house after being administered by a local nonprofit for the past two fiscal years.
“I think it saves taxpayer money to do this internally, and I think the end product, the service also improves if we bring it in house,” said County Supervisor Ann McDonough.
The service has been in the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the demand for local help has surged. The $128,000 allocated by the county for this fiscal year had been distributed fully by about halfway through the year, and two weeks ago, county supervisors agreed to allocate $38,000 more.
Since late 2019, the county’s general assistance program has been administered by nonprofit Resources Unite for an annual fee of $30,000. Prior to that, it had been overseen by the county Veterans Affairs Department since 2011. Before that time, the program was its own department known as General Relief, according to county Budget Director Stella Runde.
McDonough cast the lone dissenting vote in August 2019 when Supervisor Jay Wickham and now-former Supervisor Dave Baker voted to hire Resources Unite. At a budget work session for the program this week, McDonough encouraged reversing course.
New Supervisor Harley Pothoff, who bested Baker in last fall’s election, agreed with McDonough.
“I’d like to see it come back in house, just because we’re already paying the VA,” he said. “They’re on budget. Thirty thousand dollars is a lot of money we can put into the program or save. Everybody needs to know that we’re supposed to be the last stop. I don’t feel that’s what’s happening now. I don’t feel we are the last stop.”
There currently is a requirement that general-assistance applicants have been referred to other programs for assistance first.
But Wickham said thinking of it costing the county less for staff to do the work was incorrect.
“If we switch this back to another unit internally, the auditor and others will say you’re going to have to account for their time,” he said. “You’re going to quickly get past that $30,000 we’re currently paying Resources Unite. That was one of the motivations.”
Wickham also said he would prefer that if the service must come back in house, it not be delegated to the VA again.
“Can they do this program? Yes,” he said. “They’ve proven for many years that they can. Should they? I think they should stay dedicated 100% to veterans. There’s still a possibility to have a part-time person — maybe for less than $30,000 — to administer the program.”
McDonough and Pothoff resisted adding an administrative fee — either for part-time help or for existing staff who would have to take over administration of the service — for the upcoming fiscal year. The board voted, 2-1, to bring the program back in house and to budget $104,000 for it.