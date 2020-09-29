Broken glass and debris still lined the street around the Loras Boulevard residence that was leveled Monday night in a gas explosion.
The 400 block of Loras Boulevard, between Bluff and Cornell Streets, was still closed to traffic Tuesday morning. Officials on the scene said it is unclear how long it will be closed, as homes in the area still have to be checked for damage.
Officials also stated that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
The gas explosion occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 459 Loras Blvd., damaging surrounding homes and displacing about 30 nearby residents. At the time of the explosion, no residents were inside the building.
No life-threatening injuries were reported, but a firefighter was injured after he was struck by glass debris from the explosion. Firefighters were on the scene about an hour and a half before the explosion after a contractor struck a gas main, causing a leak.
Firefighters extinguished the resulting flames at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. All residents displaced by the incident were instruction to go to Jackson Park Monday night, where the Red Cross was providing assistance.