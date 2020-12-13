Last week, area elected officials sparred over supporting a lawsuit pushed by Republicans elsewhere that would discount electors from several swing states in the presidential election, handing another term to President Donald Trump.
The lawsuit, brought by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claimed election law changes in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania allowed fraud. It asked the U.S. Supreme Court to push the Monday, Dec. 14, federal deadline for Electoral College voting for those states.
President-elect Joe Biden won those states, securing him the election last month. The Texas complaint repeated false, disproven and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in four states that went for Trump’s Democratic challenger.
On Friday night, the Supreme Court rejected the challenge — a swift move for that body.
But the lawsuit had plenty of support. Texas was joined by 17 other states, all of which soundly went for Trump this year.
In Iowa, the topic was one of contention between Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Miller reported that he had been approached by a second group of states in support of the four defendant states, which he had been inclined to join in an amicus.
“I support this brief for its primary arguments: One, the electors clause of the U.S. Constitution provides no basis to second-guess state courts in their interpretation of state law; and two, the states’ common-sense measures taken in response to the pandemic did not introduce widespread fraud,” Miller said.
But Reynolds put the kibosh on that.
Last year, Miller staved off attempts by the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature to limit the powers of his office. Their agreement requires Miller to get Reynolds’ OK before Iowa joins such multi-state legal disputes.
Reynolds, far from agreeing with Miller, told several newspapers last week that she would have liked to see Iowa join Texas. Miller was not about to do that.
The Texas lawsuit was supported by well over 100 Republican members of Congress in a joint amicus, though none from the tri-state region.
Outgoing U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, was vocal about the issue on social media.
“They are openly trying to overthrow an election & will of the American people in an election won by 7 million votes,” she tweeted, with a list of all members who joined the brief. “It’s dangerous. Radical. Undemocratic. Not normal, folks. It’s our democracy under attack in broad daylight. Our governor supports it, too. Shameful. All of them.”
During her weekly press call Friday, Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Ashley Hinson, who bested Finkenauer in last month’s election, would not say if she would have joined the amicus if she had been in Finkenauer’s place. But she said in general she was supportive of the spirit behind Texas’ lawsuit.
“It’s a value statement,” she said. “I support the president. I believe he deserved re-election. And I believe he has the right to pursue the legal remedies and let these cases play out.”
Departing lawmakers bemoan increasing partisanship
In reflecting on their time in office, last week both Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, and Iowa Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, discussed how the partisan divide had grown in the Statehouse.
Last month, McKean lost his last bid for re-election after more than 30 years in the Legislature. It was his first campaign since switching from the Republican to Democratic Party last year.
“I’ve been very disappointed in the excessive partisanship, which I believe has impeded good legislation in Iowa,” he said. “When I first was elected, it was a much more collegial place, where people worked together. It was a much more amicable approach, a more bipartisan approach.”
McKean recalled the bipartisan vote to create Iowa’s nonpartisan redistricting process in the early 1980s and how even under a single-party trifecta then, as the state has now, the spirit of fairness was in place.
“Partisanship has developed to such a level, I doubt we could ever see that type of reapportionment bill now,” he said.
McKean said that when he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee — during his time in that chamber — he never once delayed a meeting so his party could caucus first.
“Now, they’re commonplace, no matter how trivial the bill, before they discuss it in committee, to get their ducks in a row,” he said. “We should be a body that debates things, takes note and maybe even changes our minds based on evidence presented.”
Breitbach is leaving his seat in the Senate after two, four-year terms there. He said he, too, saw increasing partisanship.
He also said the Democratic Party had changed a great deal in that time.
“I saw a lot more diversity in that party when I started,” he said. “When the elections changed and the Republicans took control, it seemed like the Democrats left on the other side were a little more liberal. A lot of those who were eliminated were more towards the middle.”
Committee assignments
- Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Walls announced last week that Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, would serve as the Democrats’ ranking member on the Senate Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Ethics Committee and the Administrative Rules Review Committee.
- Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, last week was appointed to vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism, the Joint Audit Committee, the Joint Legislative Council and the Joint Committee on Employment Relations, in addition to his recent appointment to co-chair the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance.