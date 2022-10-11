Dubuque officials expect a slew of new financial incentives will encourage housing development in the city.
The incentives recently approved by Dubuque City Council members aim to use tax increment financing and property tax abatement to make housing developments more financially viable.
The new programs will allow market-rate and workforce housing developments to access incentives that previously were exclusively available to low-income housing projects.
City Economic Development Director Jill Connors said Dubuque is expected to need an additional 1,100 units over the next 10 years to meet future housing demand.
“Without that housing, there is no way that we’ll be able to attract and retain the workforce that we want,” said Alexis Steger, Dubuque’s housing and community development director.
Steger said the new incentives should help the city meet its housing goal and that the city already has heard from multiple developers interested in using them for potential projects.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with city officials to get a detailed look at incentives the city now has to support housing projects and how the new incentives differ from what previously was available.
Tax increment financing
Tax increment financing has been a major incentive to encourage development in Dubuque for years.
Connors said TIF districts allow cities without significant financial resources to leverage future property tax dollars to attract development without taking from the city’s general fund.
“It’s the one major incentive tool that we have,” she said. “It allows us to offer these incentives without raising peoples’ taxes.”
Through TIF, the city can attract a developer by promising to reinvest the additional property taxes generated by that parcel’s development for a period of time.
For commercial business projects, that typically takes the form of 10-year agreements to give developers a rebate for any increases in property taxes created by the development. For housing developments, the city reinvests increased property taxes both into public improvements related to the project and into other city housing incentives.
After the agreements conclude, the city collects those parcels’ future property taxes in full.
City officials’ use of tax increment financing for housing developments historically focused on supporting projects creating low- to moderate-income housing and restoring vacant or dilapidated structures.
Under the new incentives, the city now can designate properties as urban renewal areas to offer tax increment financing agreements to projects creating market-rate and mixed-income subdivisions or multi-family units.
Under those agreements, about 50% of the added property taxes created by a development would go toward funding public improvements at the property, such as new streets, lighting or sidewalks. About 38% would be collected by the city to reinvest into other housing creation programs.
A handful of subdivisions previously were granted TIF through urban renewal area designations, but Steger said those projects were not given the full scope of options for making public improvements with TIF funds.
Tax abatement
Through tax abatement agreements, the city temporarily does not collect additional property taxes for a property that increased in valuation from a development.
That incentive previously was limited to projects receiving federal low-income housing tax credits.
Under the new incentive, tax abatement can be offered to projects creating single-family and multi-family market-rate or workforce housing after the project site is granted an urban revitalization area designation.
Under these agreements, developers can choose whether they want 100% of tax abatement on the increased assessed value of the property for three years; 10 years of partial tax abatement, starting at 80% in the first year and depreciating in the following years; or 115% tax abatement up to $20,000 in increased valuation for 10 years.
The developer of a proposed 56-unit apartment project on Bies Drive recently applied for an urban revitalization area designation to secure a tax abatement incentive from the city.
Dubuque City Council members are expected to consider the request Nov. 7.
Housing grants
Using funds created by tax increment financing districts, the city provides a number of housing grants to encourage development, including $10,000-per-unit rehabilitation grants, $10,000 facade grants, $10,000 design grants and $15,000 financial consultant grants.
Steger said the city is expected to generate about $2.5 million in TIF funds over the next five years to commit to those programs.
Another program paid for with TIF district funds provides developers with $10,000 per unit for market-rate rental housing development in the city’s Greater Downtown Urban Renewal District, which encompasses downtown Dubuque and some North End neighborhoods.
Steger said that program now also will be offered to projects receiving low-income housing tax credits located outside areas identified as having high concentrations of poverty. Housing projects that already have TIF agreements also can use this program if they are developing low-income units.
Steger said she believes all of these programs will help generate more housing throughout the city.
Historically, city staff had to put in extra work for developers even to consider building in Dubuque, including finding suitable land for potential projects.
With the new incentives, Steger believes city staff will spend less time researching available properties and more time drafting housing development agreements.
“These are actually going to make a difference,” Steger said. “They make developing here financially viable, and it’s having them come to us now.”
