A Dubuque woman has been found guilty of using company credit cards to spend thousands of dollars on unauthorized purchases.
Jennifer A. Dazey, 45, was found guilty by a jury on charges of first-degree theft; second-degree theft; unauthorized use of a credit card over $10,000; and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 but under $10,000, all Class C felonies.
Dazey's trial began Tuesday at the Dubuque County Courthouse, and a verdict was rendered Thursday. A sentencing date has not yet been filed in online court records.
Court documents state that ServPro of Dubuque and its affiliate MB Mold and Air Quality Testing alerted the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department on March 23, 2022, of internal thefts at the companies.
ServPro's controller told authorities that while investigating an internal theft from a prior incident, additional discrepancies were found on several credit cards. These discrepancies were traced to Dazey, a former employee.
An investigation determined that six credit cards belonging to ServPro were used to make 756 unauthorized purchases totaling $44,095 and three credit cards belonging to MB Mold were used to make 85 unauthorized purchases totaling $6,935, according to documents. The purchases occurred between 2015 and 2020.
Documents state that more than 100 of the purchases were made on a company Amazon account and that items were delivered to Dazey's residence.