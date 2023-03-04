A Dubuque woman has been found guilty of using company credit cards to spend thousands of dollars on unauthorized purchases. 

Jennifer A. Dazey, 45, was found guilty by a jury on charges of first-degree theft; second-degree theft; unauthorized use of a credit card over $10,000; and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 but under $10,000, all Class C felonies.

