Dennis Hermsen, of Farley, Iowa, holds a photograph made by a Des Moines Register photographer who stopped by his family home and asked him to pose with his mother, Olive, in front of the Seven Sisters rose bush, a family heirloom.
Dennis Hermsen, of Farley, Iowa, holds a photograph made by a Des Moines Register photographer who stopped by his family home and asked him to pose with his mother, Olive, in front of the Seven Sisters rose bush, a family heirloom.
FARLEY, Iowa — Dennis Hermsen, owner and operator of Hermsen Nursery and Pinetum, has lived in the same house his entire life, except for a few years spent in the Army and as a newlywed in a Farley apartment. In fact, he was born in a makeshift birthing room right off the kitchen. His parents bought the farmhouse in 1923, bringing nine children into the world there, seven living past their early years.
Five of the close to 5,000 trees on the property were present during Hermsen’s childhood, with the rest being planted since his love affair with horticulture began after his mother’s death in 1979. “It’s a hobby that got out of hand,” said Nancy, his wife of 57 years.
The couple purchased Hermsen’s childhood home in 1969, where they raised four children and farmed before going into the tree business. “We did hogs, chickens, cattle, hay and oats. We had the whole nine yards and were quite self-sustaining,” he said, reflecting on the earlier years spent on the Jamesmeier Road property.
Recommended for you
An important childhood memory with his mother was preserved by a photographer from the Des Moines Register who stopped by the house and asked if he could photograph the two in front of their large pink rose bush. They obliged and are now part of the family album, standing together with their rosa multiflora, or Seven Sisters roses. It was around 1952 and Hermsen was 9 or 10, most likely unaware of the uniqueness of the moment.
The giant rose bush came from Mathilda Schaul, his grandmother, and before that from his Great-Grandmother Steffen. Three generations of women tended the plant he inherited upon purchasing his childhood home. “My mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were gardeners, how could I not be a gardener too?” asked Hermsen, whose three daughters and a son inherited the family green thumb.
“My brother Clarence died in his garden,” he said. “I bet he couldn’t be happier.”
Hermsen remembers driving home from his first visit to Boerner Botanical Gardens in Milwaukee and wishing they could have discovered the magnificent place a year earlier, so his mother could have shared the experience.
After her death, Hermsen joined a Dubuque garden club and served as a volunteer, as well as a board member, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. “What I couldn’t do for my mother any more, I could do for other mothers,” he said, reflecting on the motivation to honor and stay connected to his mother through their shared passion for plants.
Growing up, Hermsen’s family would eat Sunday lunches at his grandparents’ home, where his mother and her mother would look at the garden together after finishing meal time responsibilities.
He remembers his mother often admiring one of her mother’s plants, and his grandmother responding with “Don’t you have one of these?” Then she’d dig and divide the perennial, wrapping it in a rhubarb leaf to send home with her daughter. Hermsen now does the same with his daughters, although he admits they haven’t tried using rhubarb yet, instead sticking with more modern methods of plant sharing.
On Hermsen’s Facebook page, he describes himself as “ a grafter, grower and retailer of rare, dwarf and unusual conifers, trees and shrubs.” He claims to have the “largest collection of gingkos in Iowa and possibly the Midwest,” after beginning in the 1990s, first buying, then grafting and eventually growing his own understock. He has a “gingkoholic” friend who came back into his life about 10 years ago, and another in England, who’s the owner of the largest gingko collection in the world. The three work together, sharing scionwood, grafting and growing the trees.
“I was normal until I met my friend from Moline,” said Hermsen, a man who seems to grow plants and friendships simultaneously. “I’ve had gardeners from the Netherlands and Germany sitting at my kitchen table.” Although he’s downsized the family business started in 1989, they’re still open and selling trees. “I hope to sell enough to pay for my habit of giving them away,” Hermsen said.