FARLEY, Iowa — Dennis Hermsen, owner and operator of Hermsen Nursery and Pinetum, has lived in the same house his entire life, except for a few years spent in the Army and as a newlywed in a Farley apartment. In fact, he was born in a makeshift birthing room right off the kitchen. His parents bought the farmhouse in 1923, bringing nine children into the world there, seven living past their early years.

Five of the close to 5,000 trees on the property were present during Hermsen’s childhood, with the rest being planted since his love affair with horticulture began after his mother’s death in 1979. “It’s a hobby that got out of hand,” said Nancy, his wife of 57 years.

Recommended for you

Tags