A Dubuque pediatric therapy program on Monday formally started a project that will quadruple its footprint, grow its staff and improve services for its young clients.
Officials from UnityPoint Health-Dubuque joined patients and their families to celebrate, donning hardhats and swinging hammers into a wall to commemorate the occasion.
The pediatric therapy program offers physical, occupational and speech therapy services. Manager of Therapy Services Amy Brooner said some clients have congenital or neurological problems, while others suffered a traumatic injury.
Brooner believes the new location will be a game-changer to these kids.
The program currently operates out of a 1,400-square-foot space on Embassy West Drive. It will move to its new, 6,000-square-foot space at 4005 Westmark Drive by the end of the year.
Brooner said the expansion will allow UnityPoint Health-Dubuque to hire additional therapists. Ten currently staff the program.
Officials will have rooms dedicated to special services such as feeding and swallowing.
They also will create an indoor play area, providing a boost to young clients attempting to strengthen muscles and enhance motor skills.
“A child’s job is to play,” Brooner said. “They want to play with their peers, and we want to help them achieve that goal.”
The project will cost just less than $1.2 million and is funded by Finley Health Foundation.
The program is moving into a building that is currently unoccupied and previously housed Dubuque Physical Therapy.
Once the pediatric therapy program moves from Embassy West Drive, that area will be repurposed to provide additional physical and occupational therapy for adults.
Charlotte Knuth, of Cascade, Iowa, was among the children who donned a hard hat and wielded a hammer to celebrate the beginning of the “demolition,” which will allow contractors to gut the interior and rebuild it to the desired specification.
Her mother, Molly, said Charlotte first experienced symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis in 2018.
“She was perfectly healthy,” recalled Molly. “Then, one day she woke up and couldn’t move her arms or neck.”
Charlotte underwent surgery and now attends sessions twice per week to complete repetitive therapies that will increase her arm strength.
Charlotte played a role in making the project possible. Her painting of the Knuth family farm sold for $10,000 at a 2019 fundraising event supporting the project.
Chad Wolbers, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Dubuque, is hopeful that the expansion project will benefit local families throughout the region.
“Pediatric therapy is absolutely a key part of our mission,” he said.