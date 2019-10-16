A woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an ex-boyfriend in Dubuque recently was taken into custody in Illinois.
Tanetra L. Giles, 28, address unknown, was arrested by Aurora, Ill., police earlier on a warrant out of Iowa, according to Sgt. Bob Harris, of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Department. She has a hearing on Thursday, Oct. 17, in DuPage County Circuit Court.
Giles was wanted on Dubuque County warrants charging attempted murder, domestic assault with the use or display of a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree burglary, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree harassment.
Last month, Dubuque police released details of her alleged crimes while seeking the public’s help in locating her.
A press release stated that Tyshawn J. Cossom, 27, of 503 E. 24th St., reported that he was at a relative’s home at 1255 High Bluff St. shortly before 4 p.m. Sept. 15 when Giles, his ex-girlfriend, “came over and confronted him about his new girlfriend.”
Cossom reported that the confrontation became physical and that Giles stabbed him in the elbow with a knife, causing a “deep laceration,” according to Lt. Joe Messerich. Cossom was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Giles also slashed the tires of Cossom’s vehicle, according to the release.
At that time, Cossom also reported that Giles had assaulted him with a beer bottle at about 12:20 a.m. that day at his residence. He suffered lacerations to his head and hand.
Shortly after 7 p.m. that day, Dubuque police returned to Cossom’s residence after another assault was reported.
Cossom and his girlfriend, Jenna N. Bowman, 22, of Dubuque, reported that Giles came to Cossom’s residence and pounded on the door.
Giles allegedly threatened to kill Cossom and Bowman as she left the residence.
Giles fled the scene before police arrived.