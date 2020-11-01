30 years after Grant County deputy’s murder, grandmothers believe man ready for 2nd chance

Inmate #204039 lives inside a 6-foot-by-15-foot cell at Racine Correctional Institution.
Gregory Coulthard was told to memorize that number — his “new name” — the day he entered the medium-security prison in Sturtevant, Wis., which houses 1,700 people. He uses it when he is asked to identify himself, moves about the facility or places a phone call.
Some view Coulthard as a tragic figure. But for many across Grant County, he is frozen in time as a killer.
“Part of my penance always has been and always will be to live with the shame,” Coulthard wrote in a letter. “I cope with it the only way I can cope with it. I live my life as best as I can, and I suffer through the memories and the reality of what I have done.”
In March 1990, a then-18-year-old Coulthard — less than a year out of high school — shot and killed Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department Deputy Thomas Reuter.
He received a life sentence after a jury convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide. But in 25 years, Coulthard would become eligible for parole.
As he was transferred among correctional institutions, he spent the ensuing decades keeping busy: clerking, earning a food service certification and absorbing fantasy novels in prison libraries.
Coulthard’s disciplinary record, which the parole board considered satisfactory at his first hearing, was limited to a handful of infractions. Yet his release was denied and his next parole hearing deferred until 2021.
The parole commissioner who reviewed his case wrote that his release still presented an “unreasonable risk to the public,” adding, “You have not served sufficient time for punishment.”
The reasoning raised the eyebrows of a committee of five determined Grant County women, who believe Coulthard accomplished everything that has been asked of him.
“If there is no sufficient time, how do you ever serve a sufficient amount of time?” asked Lenore Wimmer, 77.
Wimmer, a retired Cuba City bank employee, along with retired nurse Ruth Ann Summers, 76, co-founded Grandmas for Greg last year.
Coulthard’s adopted grandmothers believe in second chances and are preparing for his next parole hearing in January.
They dash through an ever-expanding agenda at their monthly meetings that includes organizing a letter-writing campaign and prayer vigil, collecting signatures for a petition, contacting lawmakers and securing housing and employment for Coulthard in anticipation of his release.
While the grandmas intend to see to his reintegration into society, they face slim odds.
In recent decades, an annual average of 3% of parole-eligible lifers with first- or second-degree murder convictions were released in Wisconsin, according to The Sentencing Project, a Washington, D.C., criminal justice research and advocacy group. Put another way, just 225 offenders with life sentences have been released on parole since 2000.
“Everything in our world has an opposing force. If my desire to be free once again exists, then those who oppose me must exist as well,” said Coulthard, now 49.
He added: “If they were willing to believe that man is capable of change, then how could they justify keeping people like myself locked up?”
A COMMUNITY’S LOSS
The bucolic corner of southwest Wisconsin is known for its dairy cattle, cornfields and the Mississippi River that lazily winds through forested bluffs on its journey to the Gulf of Mexico.
Decades ago, a man and a woman fell in love in Grant County.
Tom Reuter met Diane Allen in college chemistry class. He jotted messages like “Hi there” in her lab notebook. Reuter’s idea for a first date was to take her to see a den of baby foxes.
They married in 1973.
Reuter, who grew up on a farm, later obtained a job with Tri-state Breeders before training to become a police officer. He joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Department in 1982.
The Reuters made their home in Livingston with their daughter and four sons.
Tom was beloved by colleagues for his dedication to his job, staffing the 4 p.m.-to-midnight shift, so he could care for the kids during the day while Diane, a nurse, was at work at the then-Southwest Health Center in Platteville.
Reuter was nearing the end of his patrol on March 18, 1990, when at about 11:30 p.m. he radioed in that he was stopping to check on a tractor on New California Road, two miles south of Livingston.
He approached the implement, which was driven by Coulthard.
At the trial, both the prosecution and defense agreed the teen fired a 12-gauge shotgun, fatally wounding Reuter when the blast struck the deputy in the chest.
After being hit, the deputy fired five shots of his own, several of which struck the tractor but none of which struck Coulthard.
After receiving no word from Reuter for 15 minutes, Deputy Robert Bloyer traveled to the scene, where he found a squad car with red and blue lights still flashing.
Reuter was lying prone in a ditch, as snow fell around him. An empty shotgun casing lay nearby.
ON TRIAL
Not since 1912 had Grant County witnessed the killing of a law enforcement officer.
The incident “shocked the conscience” of the community, said then-Grant County District Attorney Emil Everix, who oversaw the prosecution.
The trial was held in July 1990 and was presided over by the late circuit court Judge James Fiedler.
Coulthard was on probation at the time of the shooting, and his driver’s license was suspended. The year before, he was convicted of two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of theft.
On the stand, Coulthard claimed he was startled by Reuter and shot into the dark, while Everix maintained that Coulthard intended to kill the deputy to avoid returning to jail.
Everix recommended that Coulthard receive a life sentence with a chance for parole after 40 years. He reasoned that period was equivalent to the additional time Reuter, 38, could have expected to live before dying of natural causes.
Representing Coulthard was Wisconsin public defender Seth Stoltz, who died in 2006.
Stoltz argued that a 40-year sentence precluded any chance of meaningful rehabilitation.
“You have got to be willing to let him out on the streets to show that he has been rehabilitated,” Stoltz said. “There is something there to save.”
Any judge would be “hard-pressed” to explain why he or she sentences an offender to 25 years of confinement as opposed to 30, Grant County Circuit Judge Robert VanDeHey recently told the Telegraph Herald. But when it comes to longer sentences of 40 years or more, he said, “rehabilitation isn’t really the goal.”
“It’s protecting the public or addressing the gravity of the offense,” he said. “You have to consider the factors, but you can certainly give more weight to any particular factor.”
At Coulthard’s sentencing, Fiedler said he considered the seriousness of the crime and the impact it had on the Reuter family.
Coulthard’s character and capacity for rehabilitation also concerned the judge, as did the need to protect the public and send a message that society will not tolerate criminal behavior.
After Coulthard received a life sentence with at least 25 years of prison time, Diane Reuter told a reporter she was pleased, but she was not looking forward to Coulthard’s looming parole hearing.
“I hope I won’t have to think about it when that time comes,” she said.
JUSTICE SERVED?
Coulthard’s sentencing predated a shift in Wisconsin’s criminal justice system that continues to influence his chances of release.
Since the early 1900s, courts across the U.S. utilized an indeterminate sentencing structure in which judges sentenced offenders to a range of incarceration. A prisoner’s release generally was entrusted to a state parole board.
States hoped the opportunity for early release would motivate prisoners to better themselves through vocational training, education and, if needed, behavioral health treatment.
Criticism of the indeterminate system grew in the 1970s as crime ticked upward throughout the country, according to National Research Council.
From the mid-1980s through mid-1990s, states enacted a series of “tough on crime” laws, increasing the harshness of sentences for drug and violent crimes.
In 1987, then-Gov. Tommy Thompson signed into law a bill that would end Wisconsin’s indeterminate sentencing system by 2000.
That year, felons became subject to the state’s “truth in sentencing” law, in which they serve 100% of their prison sentence plus a period of extended supervision.
Although Thompson could not end mandatory release for inmates such as Coulthard who were sentenced before the reforms were enacted, he instructed the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to “pursue any and all available legal avenues to block the release of violent offenders who have reached their mandatory release date.”
DIMINISHING RETURNS
Wisconsin’s prison population was starting to swell in 1990, even as the rate of violent crime remained flat. By 2019, the prison population had increased by nearly 225%, to 23,700 inmates, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The number of people sentenced to life in prison, likewise, increased — from 917 in 2000 to 1,184 in 2019 — and the average amount of time served by a parole-eligible inmate sentenced to life for first- or second-degree murder convictions doubled from 15 years to 30 years, according to The Sentencing Project.
But research shows there is little public safety benefit to long prison terms, which are not directly correlated with crime rates, said Todd Clear, professor of criminal justice at Rutgers University.
“The national crime rates have been dropping since the early 1990s, but in the early 1990s, sentences were going up,” he said. “Now, sentences are going down and the crime rate continues to drop.”
People also engage in less criminal activity as they age, particularly people older than 40. The National Research Council determined that incarceration beyond 15 to 20 years has diminishing returns.
Among offenders convicted of violent crimes in Wisconsin, 38% of those ages 29 and younger committed a subsequent offense within three years, compared to 21% of those ages 40 and older, according to the DOC.
SECOND CHANCES
The members of Grandmas for Greg focus on the man that Coulthard has become, not the teen he was.
Joining Wimmer and Summers are Cuba City residents Sylvia Doyle, 78, and Ann Van De Wiel, 75. Rounding out the group is Shirley Bowden, 81, of Platteville. Aside from advocacy, members are active volunteers in their communities.
Those who knew Coulthard before he graduated from Cuba City High School in 1989 describe him as “lost” and a drifter. Coulthard believed he had no prospects of attending college, lacking the financial means and drive to succeed.
He recently said he fell into the wrong crowd, discovering drugs and alcohol.
“I had failed at everything that I ever tried to do in my life, so I lacked confidence in myself,” he told the TH.
Doyle, Coulthard’s former English teacher, and her husband, retired Cuba City High School Principal John Doyle, were some of the first people to write to Coulthard after he was sent to prison.
They wanted him to know that people still cared, but they never anticipated they would later attempt to secure his release.
“Do you believe in a second chance?” John Doyle asked. “I think I’d like second chances in my life.”
Through his letters to the grandmothers, Coulthard conveys the depth of his thinking and his humanity, Summers said.
They also see signs of hope in the 2019 appointment of a new Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman, John Tate II.
Tate, who did not respond to a request for comment for this story, previously told reporters that many people serving parole-eligible sentences have been imprisoned since their late teens. Having reached adulthood, some could become productive members of society if given the chance.
“Either we believe that people are redeemable, or we don’t,” he said.
The grandmothers wrestle with the knowledge that their advocacy might irk law enforcement or the Reuter family, but they do not question their ideals and conviction that Coulthard has served his time.
“I don’t know how you reconcile those two things,” Summers said.
ON THE OUTSIDE
Coulthard’s parole would restart his life outside of prison almost like when he left it.
Gayle Coulthard, Gregory’s mother, said having her son home in Cuba City would carry a steep learning curve. Gregory has never browsed the internet nor used a smartphone. Social media baffles him.
“There are days when I feel completely outdated,” he said.
To assist his transition, the grandmothers are forming a Circle of Support and Accountability, based on a program overseen by Catholic Charities.
A group of Cuba City professionals will meet with him every other week to ensure he is meeting goals in areas such as health, finances, employment, housing and relationships.
Coulthard said he hopes to repay the community by working with at-risk youth to help them avoid fates similar to his own.
Cuba City Mayor Tom Gile, who wrote a letter to the parole board in support of Coulthard’s release, still struggles with the issue but believes Coulthard will be well-received.
More than 200 residents have signed the grandmothers’ petition, declaring their support for his return.
LIFE SENTENCE
The night Tom Reuter died, deputies visited the Reuters’ home to perform the dreadful notification. Later, a minister came to see Diane and led a prayer, selecting Psalm 23 from the Bible.
“He thought that would be comforting for me,” she said. “But the only words I heard were ‘the shadow of death.’”
The thought of Coulthard’s early release feels like a violation. Diane and her family received a life sentence when Tom was stolen from them. Why should Coulthard be excused from his?
“I would never be the one to say, ‘Let the poor boy go,’” she said.
Many members of Grant County law enforcement agencies and community members oppose Coulthard’s release and intend to send letters of their own to the parole board.
“I think if you’re bold enough to kill a police officer, you could kill anyone,” said Becky Bloyer, who worked as a deputy with Tom.
She organized a letter-writing campaign arguing against his release in advance of Coulthard’s 2015 parole hearing. She said at that time that she believed the commission received at least 250 letters and emails opposed to Coulthard’s release.
Correspondence sent to the board is among the multiple factors that commissioners consider.
A nonprofit organization, Officer Down Memorial Page, assists through a campaign it runs called “No Parole of Cop Killers,” with the expressed purpose of keeping “cop killers locked up permanently.” Its website generates form letters that are forwarded to parole boards nationwide.
Since establishing the initiative in 2011, the organization has helped prevent parole in 307 cases. Only 17 inmates have been granted parole.
Cuba City Police Chief Terry Terpstra said the loss of any life is a tragedy, meriting the serving of a full sentence.
“Being that it’s a law enforcement officer, it also makes it a little bit more sensitive to me,” he said.
SHEDDING HIS SHACKLES
Coulthard has no expectation of release, yet he grows more anxious by the day. He worries for the grandmothers.
“I want all of their hard work to be rewarded,” Coulthard said.
A positive outcome to him would constitute a recommendation for a transfer to a minimum-security prison or a one-year deferral for his next parole hearing, as opposed to five years.
Returning to Cuba City remains an elusive dream in which he lacks faith.
“Stealing our hope from us is part of the punishment,” Coulthard said.
He continues to work in the prison’s recreation department, earning 35 cents an hour. Although boredom marks his days, the steady hum of routine brings comfort. Coulthard often describes his stay in prison as a time of reflection, in which he takes note of the residents of his significantly enlarged household.
By observing negative behaviors of other inmates and recognizing similar qualities in himself, he seeks to amend his shortcomings through trial and error.
“And error,” Coulthard said, wryly. “And error and error.”