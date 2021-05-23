POTOSI, Wis. -- Authorities on Sunday confirmed that a man drowned Saturday in the Mississippi River near Potosi.
Mitchell Hochhausen, 63, of rural Potosi, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The department received a call at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday about a possible drowning about a mile north of Potosi Point.
Officials said Hochhausen and his wife were with two of their grandchildren "swimming on a sand beach island on the east side of the river channel" when Hochhausen swam out to retrieve an item that had floated away.
Hochhausen tried to swim back but could not reach shallower waters. He went under the water before a boat could reach him.
Rescuers used side-scan sonar to locate Hochhausen, whose body was recovered at about 7:30 p.m., the release states. The county coroner pronounced Hochhausen dead at the boat landing.