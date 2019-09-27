Police said a Dubuque convenience store clerk faked nearly 300 transactions, which allowed him to pocket nearly $1,400.
Christian M. Timmermans, 21, of 1101 Race St., Apt. C, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at 745 Main St. on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
According to court documents, Timmermans was an employee of Oky Doky, 250 W. First St. From Aug. 3 to Sept. 7, Timmermans falsified 293 transactions, netting him $1,384.96.
Police said if customers paid with cash, Timmermans would calculate the change due back using his phone. He would then void the transactions and set aside the money that the customers gave him.
Timmermans told investigators that he stole the money because he needed to pay rent, documents state.