Connie Nehl and D.D. Bowman, both of Dubuque, typically walk around the Kennedy Mall every morning to get in some steps.
"It's different today (on Black Friday), because more people are out here with us," Nehl said.
Nehl said she's typically out of town on Black Friday, traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year. But since the COVID-19 pandemic changed holiday plans, the two friends decided to take advantage of some sales while sticking to their walking routine.
However, both women, as well as other mall shoppers, said the Black Friday crowd size was thin compared to years past.
"The (security) guard was saying that you should see the crowds other years," Nehl said.
Around 100 people at a given time were roaming the mall halls between stores with glittering signs advertising Black Friday deals. The biggest line stood about 15 people deep outside Bath & Body Works, where staff only let in a certain number of shoppers at a time to maintain social distancing.
"The biggest change is just waiting to get into the store," Ellen Miller, of Menominee, Ill., said as she gestured to small groups of people waiting for their turn to shop.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy Mall Marketing Director Khi Shireman said typical Black Friday events like doorbuster deals and the balloon drop were forgone in an effort to mitigate crowd sizes and keep shoppers safe. In previous years, the mall offered prizes to the first several hundred people that entered mall doors to shop.
As a former Kennedy Mall retail employee, Shireman said she remembers working past Black Fridays and seeing a rush of people flooding the halls with 30 or 40 shoppers entering a store at once, an experience not felt this year.
"It can be frustrating, but our staff has maintained a great experience," she said.
Shoppers who didn’t go out to take advantage of deals on Black Friday may continue seeing sales throughout the next month, said Joe Bell, Carafo Co. director of corporate communications. Carafo Co. owns and manages Kennedy Mall.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit retailers hard, Bell said, and increasing the length of sales is one way for stores to capitalize on holiday shopping while still not encouraging a large crowd to come out for one day only.
"What you had was a conscious decision to spread out Black Friday deals over the holiday season," he said. "I'd say that was starting in October and will last until Christmas."
The best thing retailers will be able to do this year is convince shoppers to buy items online and pick up those purchases in stores, he said, as shoppers then might be attracted to other items once inside. He also noted that curbside pickup likely will be big this year for holiday shopping, like the Kennedy Mall's successful "Mall-To-Go" curbside pickup with several participating mall stores.
"When you have a whole segment of the population that isn't willing to go to public places, that accelerates virtual business," he said.
Sue Doran, who lives near Green Bay, Wis., said she thinks her family will likely do more online shopping this year. However, she said she prefers being able to see items in-person before purchasing them, and she decided to take advantage of Dubuque Black Friday sales since she was in town visiting her daughter’s family.
While she was able to score good deals at Christopher & Banks, Doran noted that some Dubuque retailers she visited, including Kohl's, weren’t seeing the Black Friday crowds typically heard about from other years.
“There were no lines (many places),” she said.
Brandi Blatz, of Dubuque, said Black Friday is usually a family affair with a full day of store-hopping after Thanksgiving. However, she said this year she’ll turn more to online options, and her family took a more targeted approach before venturing to stores in-person.
"Usually every year, about 20 of us all go shopping," she said. "This year, we looked at all the ads for specific deals."