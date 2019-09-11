Police said a Dubuque man supplied an underage girl with alcohol and then he and another man sexually assaulted her.
Agustin Bon Orduno, 36, whose last known address was 3040 Asbury Road, was arrested at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Pasadena Drive on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age.
Court documents available Tuesday state that the sexual abuse occurred either late July 19 or early July 20, 2018.
Bon Orduno had met the victim, a teen younger than 18, at a local restaurant, after which they started communicating, documents state. On July 19, 2018, he picked her and a second, younger girl up and took them to his then-residence on Asbury Road, where they were offered alcohol.
Documents state that the older teen accepted multiple drinks, then “began to feel the effects and went into the restroom.” She reported that both men had sex with her and that “she was too intoxicated to fight them off and believes some other substance could have been slipped in her drink.”
Bon Orduno originally denied having anyone at residence, but when confronted with traffic camera footage, he admitted that he and the second man picked up the two girls, documents state. Both denied having sexual contact with the older teen.
Court documents state that samples collected as part of a sexual-assault kit tested positive for Bon Orduno’s DNA. A second DNA profile was consistent with the second man, but he has not been charged.
A warrant for Bon Orduno’s arrest was issued on Aug. 25 of this year.