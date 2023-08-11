Authorities said a Dubuque County man fled the scene and left a man seriously injured in a ditch following a vehicle crash last month.
Ryan C. Cook, 20, of Worthington, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, a felony. He also was cited with failure to maintain control and striking fixtures upon a highway.
Court documents state that authorities received a report at about 12:25 a.m. July 23 of a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Holy Cross and Prier roads, north of Farley. The caller reported that two men were walking around outside the vehicle while a third man was unresponsive in a ditch.
Authorities who arrived on scene spoke with a witness aiding the injured person, who was identified as Mason Recker, of Luxemburg. The witness told authorities she had seen two men pulling Recker from the vehicle following the crash, documents state.
"The two males laid Mason down in the ditch and fled the scene shortly after into a nearby field," documents state. "Deputies and Farley Fire (Department) attempted to track the males but were unable to relocate them."
Recker was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, and he stayed in the hospital for seven days, according to documents.
"(Recker) suffered protracted loss or impairment of the function of his organ, specifically a collapsed left lung," documents state. "He also had broken bones, abrasions and fractured ribs."
During the ensuing investigation, authorities identified Cook as the driver at the time of the crash, documents state. Authorities unsuccessfully attempted to reach Cook multiple times before reaching him by phone Aug. 4.
Cook admitted during the call to driving the vehicle the day of the crash, documents state. He reported that he was driving north on Holy Cross Road and looked at the back seat to speak with a passenger.
Cook said the vehicle "left the roadway, went into the ditch, struck a farm access and then rolled before coming to a stop," documents state. The vehicle also damaged a mailbox, fiber line box and a Dubuque County road sign.
Documents state that Cook and another man fled without giving the "obviously injured" Recker aid or contacting authorities.
The warrant for Cook's arrest was issued Wednesday.