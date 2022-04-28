More than 10 miles of Dubuque streets will be targeted this year in the city’s annual asphalt overlay program.
“The program targets streets that would benefit from an asphalt overlay to extend the life of the existing pavement,” states a press release. “The Public Works Department manages the program, which includes milling/grinding the existing pavement surface, recycling old asphalt and repaving streets for a safer and smoother ride.”
It also states, “The asphalt overlay program is part of the city’s yearly street maintenance activity, which is budgeted as $2.8 million for fiscal year 2022 and includes approximately $850,800 to bring curb ramps up to (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance along the overlaid streets.”
The planned streets to receive overlays this year are:
West Third Street, from North Algona Street west to its end
East 15th Street, from the railroad tracks to Sycamore Street
Arbor Oaks Court
Arbor Oaks Drive
Auburn Street, from University Avenue to Grace Street
Bennett Street, from McCormick Street to South Grandview Avenue
Blackhawk Drive
Bluff Street, from West First to Fifth streets
Cedar Cross Court
Cedar Street
Chaney Road, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Asbury Road
Clifford Street
Country Cove Court
Cousins Road
Ellen Street
Fox Drive
Grace Street, from North Algona Street to the roundabout
Grant Street
Hale Street, from North Algona Street west to its end
Hillcrest Road, from Key Way Drive to John F. Kennedy Road
Hillcrest Road, from Winnie Court to Grant Street
Ida Street
Jackson Street, from East 12th to 24th streets
Kane Street, from North Grandview Avenue to Primrose Street
Key Largo Drive
Keymeer Drive
Lagen Street
Locust Street, from West Third to Eighth streets
Maple Street
Mount Vernon Court
Oak View Court
Old Country Lane
Old Highway Road, from U.S. 20 to Cousins Road
Radford Road
Shiras Avenue, from Orchard Drive to Rhomberg Avenue
Spring Valley Road, from Arbor Oaks Court to Wilderness Road
St. John Drive, from Hillcrest Road to Keymeer Drive
University Avenue, from University Avenue Extension to John F. Kennedy Road