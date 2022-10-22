A newly named resident of a Dubuque museum looks noticeably more comfortable after about a year living in her home.
“We’ve started seeing her really relax in the morning,” said Emy Konrath, bird and mammal keeper at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “She will lay down a little bit, which is a sign that they are really relaxed and calm.”
Scarlet the red-tailed hawk arrived in 2021 from another educational facility.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at an increasingly comfortable raptor that has lived at the museum for about a year.
‘IT REFLECTS HER RED TAIL’
The red-tailed hawk lives in an outdoor enclosure on the museum’s campus, not far from the enclosure housing the facility’s bald eagle.
“She just got her new name: Scarlet,” Konrath said. “All of the staff at the river museum got to suggest names for her, and we voted on them. It reflects her red tail.”
An injury prohibited Scarlet from being released back into the wild.
“We believe that she fell out of a nest and broke a wing,” Konrath said. “She can fly a little bit but not well enough to hunt.”
Konrath described Scarlet’s personality as easygoing.
“She is pretty calm most of the time. She came from another educational facility, so she came here already used to groups of people,” Konrath said.
Museum staff are training Scarlet so that she can participate in future educational presentations to guests.
“Even when we have crowds looking at her, nothing really bothers her,” Konrath said.
A ‘SIT-AND-WAIT’ KIND OF RAPTOR
Konrath said red-tailed hawks often are seen locally, sitting on perches or soaring above the ground.
“They are definitely our most common hawk,” she said.
Red-tailed hawks in the wild spend considerable time studying the ground from high perches or the sky.
“They are a species of hawk that is focused on animals on the ground,” Konrath said. “They are a sit-and-wait kind of raptor. They will sit on the perch for hours when they are scanning the ground.”
Sharp eyesight helps the hawks identify prey.
“They can see a mouse from 100 feet away,” Konrath said. “They eat a lot of rodents and any other small land mammal that they can get ahold of. They also will eat snakes and other reptiles and some birds.”
WELL-INSULATED BIRD
Scarlet and the museum’s other raptors remain in their outdoor enclosures throughout the winter.
“We get a lot of questions from guests about that — ‘Where do they go in the winter?’” Konrath said. “(The raptors) are native to this area, so they are adapted to survive in (winter) weather. When you touch her, it’s always amazing how warm her feathers keep her in the winter. Inside of her feathers it is incredibly warm. They do fine in the winter.”
