A newly named resident of a Dubuque museum looks noticeably more comfortable after about a year living in her home.

“We’ve started seeing her really relax in the morning,” said Emy Konrath, bird and mammal keeper at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “She will lay down a little bit, which is a sign that they are really relaxed and calm.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.