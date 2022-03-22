Dubuque Main Street is co-sponsoring a statewide competition that will award a total of $28,500 to its eventual winner.
Existing, for-profit businesses within downtown Dubuque are eligible for the “Open 4 Business” competition, according to a press release. Held in partnership with Main Street Iowa and Iowa Economic Development Authority, the competition is an opportunity for a commercial venture to expand and grow a business idea.
Local applicants must complete a one-page summary outlining their business and submit it to Dubuque Main Street by March 31.
The release states that extra consideration will be given to businesses that help fill a gap for goods or services not currently offered in downtown Dubuque.
Local finalists will present a 15-minute sales pitch about their expansion proposal to a panel of judges. One business will be chosen to represent Dubuque and advance to the state competition. This business will receive $500.
Twelve state semifinalists will compete online before a panel of judges and this field of competitors will be reduced to a final five. Each of these five applicants will receive $8,000 and advance to the state finals.
Finalists will be assigned coaches to help them prepare for the state contest, which will be a public presentation of their propositions on Aug. 1 in Pella.
One statewide winner will receive an additional $20,000.