MANCHESTER -- In a year marked by mostly bad news for municipalities when it comes to anything financial, the City of Manchester did receive word that investments made in the community are starting to pay off in a big way.
Financial expert Maggie Burger, senior vice president at Speer Financial, virtually appeared before the Manchester City Council recently to deliver the annual tax-increment-financing report. A highlight was a 10.8% growth in total valuation.
“This really is a positive report that shows we’re are growing as a city, we are seeing valuations increase, and that we’re going in the right direction,” City Manager Tim Vick said.
Manchester’s total property valuation, comes in at $362,266,712, up more than $35 million from the previous year.
“That is a large growth over last year, about 10.8%,” Burger said. “Now, remember this is based on valuations from 1/1/2019, so that means valuation grew strongly between January 1 of 2018 to January 1 of 2019.”
With the new $362,266,712 valuation, Manchester’s statutory general obligation debt limit, which is capped at 5% of its total valuation, is now $18,113,336, up from lasts year’s limit of $16,347,633.
The City of Manchester has 67.76% of its debt capacity remaining.