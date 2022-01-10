COBB, Wis. — Authorities said a residence in southwest Wisconsin was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 5:40 a.m. Sunday on North Union Street in Cobb, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.

The release states that the sole occupant of the residence was able to safely evacuate with their dog. There were no reported injuries.

The home is considered a total loss and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Cobb Fire Department received assistance from fire departments in Highland, Fennimore, Montfort and Livingston.

