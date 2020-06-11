Police said one person was taken by ambulance for treatment following a two-vehicle crash last week in Dubuque.
Latisha R. McKnight, 49, of Dubuque, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, according to a police crash report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. June 3 at the intersection of Bluff Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Griffin R. Oliver, 18, of Dubuque, was southbound on Bluff when he ran a red light at the intersection and broadsided McKnight’s vehicle, which was eastbound on Loras. The collision pushed McKnight’s vehicle into a traffic light pole.
Oliver was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.