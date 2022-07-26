Set up on a blind date by friends in 1970, Loras College student John Stork waited for his date, Clarke College student Jennifer Pyssler, at the bottom of a staircase.
“Remember, this was back in the ’70s, so the skirts were short,” John said. “So the first thing I noticed was this big smile, and then the hair and then the legs. And it all just hit me that it’s really pleasant. And so yeah, that was kind of a bit of a wake-up call that maybe I should be interested.”
Jennifer’s thoughts were a bit different than her future husband’s.
“For me, I think it was more of a process,” she said. “I wanted to get to know the kind of person John was. At that point in my life, I wasn’t looking for someone to marry. But as time went on, I realized that John was the kind of person that I admired and that I was falling in love. But it was kind of a slow burn.”
After their graduations in 1971, the two started their careers in different cities — John in Milwaukee and Jennifer in Chicago. It wasn’t long before John began to realize there was something about his college sweetheart he just wasn’t ready to leave behind.
“You just get that feeling,” he said. “It’s something that kind of stays with you. I realized there’s something more I want to see and something more I want to feel. So I was motivated.”
The couple, who are both now 73 and live in Dubuque, got engaged in December 1971 and married on Aug. 19, 1972, returning to Dubuque to start their married life together.
They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary a little early this week with all five of their children — Anna Stork Fury, Sarah Stork Meyer, Damian, Jude and Martha Uppendahl — and all 24 grandchildren.
Jennifer was a teacher for almost 30 years in Dubuque’s Catholic schools, first at St. Patrick School and then moving to St. Anthony School. She finished her teaching career at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in 2014.
John worked as a product manager for Thermolyne, eventually working his way up to vice president. He also has worked, and continues to work, in mergers and acquisitions and as co-owner of IBI Scientific, which manufactures products for scientific research.
“Jenny is part of that venture, too,” John said.
John and Jennifer’s daughter Martha Uppendahl, of Wichita, Kan., said her parents always have had a beautiful ability to have complete confidence and trust in each other.
“They’re extremely supportive of each other, and they were tremendous role models,” she said. “I think we were all shown in a really wonderful way what we should look for in a spouse.”
When Jennifer took an interest in her 50s in running half-marathons and marathons and participating in RAGBRAI, the annual bike ride across Iowa, John couldn’t have been more proud.
“John’s always been supportive,” she said. “When I was doing marathons or when I wanted to go back to work, whatever it was, he was always encouraging.”
The Stork family was involved on the ground floor of American Youth Soccer Organization in Dubuque and soon found themselves spending most of their weekends traveling to soccer games and becoming immersed in the sport.
“When you get involved like that, it’s a family commitment,” John said. “They all got indoctrinated into this weekend style of living.”
John often traveled to international destinations for work, but the couple were able to do some traveling together to places such as Hawaii, Ireland, Scotland, Greece and Italy.
But it is their biennial foray to Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., that they have come to enjoy the most.
“We’ve done it for the last 15 years,” Jennifer said. “Every other year, we rent a house near Table Rock, and everybody gets together.”
John said the trip is all about the grandkids.
“They get to see each other, and there are several groups of around the same age and they hang out together,” he said. “The enjoyment is seeing our kids raise their kids.”
Martha remembers a childhood that was nothing less than magical, though she realized as she got older that it had to have been hard for her parents.
“My dad did travel a lot, sometimes for two weeks or more,” she said. “I’m sure it was difficult for my mom and for my dad. But I don’t ever remember Mom being super stressed out. It was what it was, and it was OK. I don’t ever remember feeling shorted. I think my mom just upped her game and rolled with it.”
Jennifer said the key to their long marriage has been their ability to watch each other change and grow and to embrace those changes.
“We’re not the same people we were when we got married 50 years ago,” she said. “We’ve allowed change and watched each other change and supported each other through it all.”
Martha said she and her siblings have modeled their own marriages and parental styles after their parents.
“It’s hard to put into words how much they did to show their love for each other and for us,” she said. “They still play a huge role in our lives. We’re all adults, but they’re still Mom and Dad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.