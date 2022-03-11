PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A wholesale fish dealer from rural Platteville recently was convicted of illegally selling a destructive invasive species.
Ping Li, co-owner and sole operator of Li Fish Farm LLC, illegally sold Asian carp in Madison, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
He was convicted in Grant County and Dane County circuit courts of “two misdemeanor crimes and 17 forfeiture violations under a plea deal,” according to a press release. He was ordered to pay more than $13,000 in penalties.
A press release states that the charges related to the first case in Wisconsin involving illegal sales of Asian carp, an invasive species that outcompetes native fish species and can destroy their habitats. The fish is considered a major threat to the Great Lakes’ $7 billion fishing industry.
The investigation primarily focused on activities in 2018 and 2019, but “the alleged illegal fish activities were ongoing for several years before,” the release states. The DNR reported Thursday that Li illegally transported or sold more than 9,000 pounds of invasive carp in 2018 alone.
“In Wisconsin, the invasive carp species must be either eviscerated (gutted) or have the entire gill covering severed,” the DNR has said. “This requirement exists because these carp species have been known to survive out of water for up to a day or longer. ...
“The investigation found nearly all the carp sold or transported by the wholesale fish dealer on the Wisconsin side of the state line had been completely intact and, therefore, illegal in Wisconsin. Although the carp were not in water tanks when illegally transported into Wisconsin, the species retains the ability to be revived once returned to water.”