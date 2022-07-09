Police said a Dubuque man was arrested Thursday for assaulting two women in 2020, choking both and pointing a gun at one.
Cyril L. Harvey, 31, of 1551 Bluff St., Apt. 5, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging three counts of child endangerment, two counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief and one count each of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, domestic assault causing injury, assault causing injury, obstruction of emergency communications, second-degree harassment and assault.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to Harvey’s residence on Dec. 10, 2020. Mia M. McIntosh, then 27, of Dubuque, reported that she got into a fight in her apartment with a man she knew for about two weeks, whom she identified as “DJ.”
McIntosh reported that “DJ” became angry when he saw her watching TV with her son, documents state, and she tried to prevent him from turning off the TV.
The man choked McIntosh, causing her to pass out, documents state. He began to choke her again when she woke up, but McIntosh hit him with a table leg.
“McIntosh advised after she did that ‘DJ’ produced a handgun, cocked it and pointed it at her,” documents state.
McIntosh also told police that the man “charged” at her when she tried to call police, documents state. He eventually left the residence.
Three of McIntosh’s children told police they were inside the residence when the assault occurred and corroborated McIntosh’s account.
McIntosh called police again on Dec. 12, 2020, to report that she lied about the man’s identity, documents state. She identified him as Harvey, who lived with her.
“McIntosh advised Harvey has been sending her threatening text messages since the incident and that she lied because she is scared of him,” documents state.
Harvey also is charged with assaulting Jasmine K. Newsome, now 29, of Dubuque, twice in 2020. Newsome reported that she was pregnant with his baby, documents state.
Newsome reported that on Sept. 17, 2020, Harvey grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a wall at her apartment, documents state. He also punched her in the face “an unknown amount of times.”
When Newsome tried to call police, Harvey threw her phone out the back door, documents state. Harvey then “grabbed her by her hair and spun her around,” and he also stabbed the wall with a pair of scissors.
On Nov. 17, 2020, Newsome reported, she told Harvey to stop yelling at her children, and Harvey began to choke her, documents state. Newsome then took her kids to another apartment and waited for police.
Newsome and officers then found that the glass door to Newsome’s apartment had been shattered. Newsome also reported receiving angry text messages from Harvey.