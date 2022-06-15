A Dubuque County man arrested in a prostitution sting recently was sentenced to two years of probation.
Ryan P. Besler, 32, of Farley, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution.
Besler also has to pay an $855 fine and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge, according to a sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Besler was one of 11 men charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 8 and 9.
Court documents filed in the cases state, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive, in Dubuque. Those arrested offered money for sexual acts, ranging from $75 to $250.
Court documents state that Besler “purchased or offered to purchase another person’s services as a partner in a sex act in the amount of $230.”
Five other men arrested in the sting have been sentenced to probation, and the five other cases are pending.