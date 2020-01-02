Dubuque police investigated three shootings early Wednesday, one of which left one man injured and another under arrest on charges including attempted murder.
Derrick D. Timmons, 28, faces charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Dubuque police. All four are felony charges, punishable by a total of up to 45 years in prison upon conviction.
According to a press release, police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of gunshots.
Officers located shell casings in the area, a “bullet impact mark” on the outside of the residence at 1105½ Walnut and a handgun behind 1030 Walnut.
They also saw a man flee the area as they arrived. They chased him until he went into 1395 Walnut St.
Meanwhile, Darrin D. Heard, 25, of 2109 Jackson St., was taken by a private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a gunshot wound, the release states. Police determined that Heard had been shot in the abdomen on Walnut Street. Police said his injury is not considered to be life-threatening.
Investigators reviewed traffic camera footage, which showed a disturbance in the 1000 block of Walnut Street just before the shooting.
“Shots were fired during the disturbance, and investigators determined that the suspect who was chased to 1395 Walnut St. had shot Heard from the front porch area of 1030 Walnut St.,” the release states.
Police were granted a search warrant for 1395 Walnut and arrested Timmons inside. While court documents in this case could not be obtained Wednesday, Timmons’ address was listed as 1030 Walnut St., Apt. 1, in court documents filed in May in an unrelated case.
The Walnut Street shooting came about 75 minutes after a disturbance that led to a shooting near the intersection of East 19th and Jackson streets.
Police who responded to the area at about 2:05 a.m. found “bullet impact marks” on the exterior of 1885 and 1889 Jackson St. No injuries were reported.
“Witness accounts and City of Dubuque traffic camera footage confirmed a large disturbance in the street, but the parties involved fled before officers arrived on scene,” the release states.
Police said that incident remains under investigation and it is unclear if it is linked to the Walnut Street shooting.
Officers also investigated a third shooting Wednesday, though it might have been related to marking the new year.
The shooting was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Police reported later finding shell casings in the alley between the 1500 blocks of Central Avenue and Iowa Street.
Police said traffic cameras captured someone shooting “several rounds in the air shortly after midnight” and that no other disturbance was seen.
“Although the discharge of a firearm may have been celebratory and not directed at anyone, it is still a criminal violation, and the case remains under investigation,” the release states.