Two Dubuque residents were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash.
Tricia L. Ertl, 27, and her passenger Cory J. Jenaman, 33, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a Dubuque police report.
The crash occurred at about noon Wednesday at the intersection of University Avenue and Bluff Street. Police said Kenneth N. Dixon, 34, of Marion, Iowa, was eastbound on University when he ran a red light at the intersection and crashed with a vehicle driven by Ertl, who was traveling south on Bluff.
Dixon was cited for failing to respond to a steady red signal.