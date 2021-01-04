MARQUETTE, Iowa -- Police reported finding a meth lab after responding to a business to investigate a domestic abuse complaint.
Mar-Mac Police Department released some information on the incident today, though questions remain.
Police reported that they responded at about 2:20 "to a business on First Street" in regards to the domestic abuse complaint, though an exact address was not released.
"During the investigation, an officer discovered what appeared to be an active, 'one-pot' methamphetamine clandestine laboratory," states a press release. "The clandestine laboratory was safely dismantled by specially trained personnel with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office."
At about 7:15 p.m., authorities executed a search warrant at an apartment at the same location.
"Inside the apartment, officers found additional items, products and materials used for or attempted to be used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine," the release states.
No arrests were reported, nor was any additional information released regarding the abuse complaint. Police said they would not release any more information at this time.