Trail, park proposed for Millwork District
The creation of a community gathering space and a trail connecting the Port of Dubuque with the Historic Millwork District were among conceptual proposals presented to the Dubuque City Council during a work session Monday.
The concepts are part of a proposed update to the city’s Historic Millwork District Master Plan, which provides a framework and vision for the future development of the area bordered by East 12th, White and East Fifth streets and U.S. 61/151.
City Council members last year approved spending $50,000 to update the current master plan, which was drafted in 2009. A final draft of the new plan was presented to council members Monday.
The plan is expected to be presented to City Council members for approval at its Monday, Aug. 7, meeting.
Primary among the recommendations is a proposal to create a trail that would start at the northern end of the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque and extend onto East Commercial and East Seventh streets to connect to the Millwork District. The trail would continue along Seventh Street into downtown Dubuque, eventually cutting through the Iowa Street Parking Ramp and passing through Town Clock Plaza to reach Washington Square.
The updated plan states that the creation of the trail would require modifications to the Iowa Street Parking Ramp, which currently obstructs the proposed trail route.
Another proposal that garnered support from multiple City Council members calls for building a community gathering space over the current parking lot on East 10th Street, located next to the Alamo building at the intersection of East 10th and Washington streets, which, if constructed, would act as a small park and include space for outdoor events.
The draft also provides recommendations on how best to use some of the remaining vacant buildings in the district, particularly focusing on the Farley & Loetscher, Kirby and Wilmac buildings on White Street and the former Jeld-Wen building on East Eighth Street.
Sierra Trading Post coming to Asbury Plaza
Sierra Trading Post will open in Asbury Plaza later this year. The new 20,000-square-foot store will occupy the space that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond.
A building permit filed in late June described $448,000 of work for the new store, which will be the first Sierra Trading Post location in Iowa.
The chain currently has about 85 locations in 29 states, including soon-to-be-five locations in Wisconsin and five in Illinois. The closest location to Dubuque is in Madison, Wis.
Sierra Trading Post started as a catalog company in Reno, Nev., in 1986, with the first retail store opening in Nevada in 1990. The retailer’s website states Sierra Trading Post was also one of the first catalog companies to establish an online presence in 1998.
Sierra Trading Post was acquired by TJX Companies Inc., in 2012. The company also operates T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls and HomeSense.
Dubuque already has a T.J. Maxx location at 2591 Northwest Arterial, near the future Sierra Trading Post site.
Work continues on a HomeGoods location at Kennedy Mall, which is expected to be open next year. The store will take up the space currently occupied by Books-A-Million, as well as four other vacant store spaces.
Secondary responder plan gains momentum
Since Dubuque officials approved a plan in February to expand the city’s ability to help people in crisis, progress on the program has picked up speed.
The program follows a secondary responder model of law enforcement, which aims to bring resources to those in crisis by sending a second trained responder to a scene when first responders identify a need. The program also can reduce the amount of time first responders spend on calls.
A secondary responder on scene — or off scene — can connect people struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse or homelessness with resource providers and conduct follow-ups.
Prior to the plan’s approval, the Police Department used secondary responders on emergency calls, but officials sought a more effective program.
Implementation includes hiring two full-time members to the department’s Critical Incident Team using a $250,000 Department of Justice grant. The critical incident team includes 10 members who can assist first responders on calls to help people dealing with mental health, substance abuse and other issues.
All officers on the team split their time between typical police duties and assisting on calls as secondary responders.
Plate-reader plan eyes crime-solving aid
The Dubuque Police Department has unveiled the planned locations and policy of its proposed license plate reader system.
The Dubuque City Council will review and vote on the proposed policy for the system at its Monday, Aug. 7, meeting. If the policy is approved, Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the city would immediately begin contract negotiations with Flock Safety, the company that would supply and maintain the system.
If a contract agreement is reached, Jensen said the cameras could be installed and running in about eight weeks.
The system would include the placement of 22 cameras at major intersections and entrances into the city, which would record and track the license plate data of vehicles driving on these roadways.
The cameras would not have the ability to detect vehicle speed.
Police would then be able to use this stored data in criminal investigations to run searches of license plates through the system and partially track when and where a specific vehicle has driven throughout the city. The technology, officials said, can help solve crimes faster.
The system also would alert police when it detects the license plate of a vehicle that has been reported stolen or is being driven by someone with an arrest warrant.
The current proposal for the system would place the cameras at nine major roadways and intersections in the city. They include:
• The stretch of U.S. 61/151 passing over Chaplain Schmitt Island and ahead of the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge.
• The intersection of Locust and Dodge streets.
• The section of Dodge Street right before it passes under the Bryant Street overpass.
• The intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 52 in Key West, Iowa.
• The section of U.S. 61 right before it passes under the Southwest Arterial.
• The section of U.S. 20 right before it passes under the Southwest Arterial.
• The intersection of Asbury Road and the Northwest Arterial.
• The intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and the Northwest Arterial.
• The intersection of Central Avenue and the Northwest Arterial.
Jensen said several of these intersections would have multiple cameras placed on them to ensure proper monitoring of Dubuque’s entrance points.
If the policy is approved, the city also would create a publicly accessible database that would allow residents to see the specific times of day that the cameras collect license plate data, the number of license plates or vehicles detected by the system listed as stolen, driven by a person with a warrant for arrest, or owned by someone with a suspended or revoked license.
The database would also explain the exact location of each camera. City Council members had previously approved budgeting $73,000 for the implementation of the system, but they agreed that more information was needed on how the license plate readers would operate before giving approval to install them through the city.