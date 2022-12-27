GALENA, Ill. — Lisa Watson had planned to spend the holidays visiting with her family at home, but on the day after Christmas, she found herself sitting in Turner Hall in Galena as a needle drew blood from her arm.
It was an unexpected twist to Watson’s day, but during the season of giving, she felt there was no better place to be than a local blood drive.
“It was close by, so it’s not really going out of the way for me,” she said. “It seemed like the right thing to do.”
Watson was one of 11 people who signed up for the blood drive hosted by ImpactLife and the Galena Police Department on Monday at Turner Hall. Officials say every ounce of donated blood will be sorely needed this holiday season as blood providers struggle to attract donors.
Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife, said the blood provider already expected donations to be down by about 25% from normal over the holiday season as busy schedules leave people with less time for donating blood, but the recent blizzard that blanketed much of the U.S. drove even more potential donors away. ImpactLife provides blood services to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri.
“We are estimating about 400 donations not being made due to weather,” Winn said. “That’s during a week when we’re already projected to be lower than we would normally.”
Watson said she chose to give blood Monday after she received a text from the Galena Police Department expressing concern about the need for donations.
“It seemed like they are really in need,” she said.
Winn stressed that area hospitals will have enough blood to treat patients, but a prolonged shortfall in donations caused either by the holidays or continued adverse weather could force ImpactLife to more carefully manage how it distributes its blood supply.
Already, the nonprofit seeks to draw more donations by increasing the gift card that first-time whole blood donors receive from $20 to $25.
For at least some of Monday’s donors, though, money played little role in their decisions to give blood. Galena Police Department Sgt. Keith Brandel helped organize the blood drive in an effort to earn back the blood given to him five years ago after he was injured by a crossbow in a hunting accident.
He knows the important role blood plays in saving lives, and he wanted to do what he could to convince others to donate theirs.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to donate,” Brandel said. “People should give blood. It’s a simple way to save a life.”
