It has been a stifling stint for the prolific Postmodern Jukebox.
The ensemble that blossomed from YouTube video-makers to a musical phenomenon for twisting contemporary pop hits into swing, ragtime and Motown throwbacks was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It temporarily capped a career sparked by one viral video that led to amassing more than 1 billion YouTube views, more than 5 million subscribers and entertaining across six continents.
“Unfortunately, there wasn’t much activity for us the past couple of years,” said bassist Adam Kubota in a phone interview. “Luckily, there were hundreds of arrangements out there that could be circulated.”
But PMJ, as the musical collective is referred, is more than ready to get back in front of an audience. As part of its Grand Reopening Tour, it will return to Five Flags Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The group last performed at the venue in February 2019.
The ensemble that features a rotating roster of musicians was founded by musical arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee.
Relocating to New York City, Bradlee struggled to make ends meet as a jazz musician — that was, until he began shooting videos with his musically talented friends in his basement apartment.
In 2009, Bradlee’s first effort went viral — a medley of 1980s tunes performed a la ragtime. By 2011, PMJ had found its groove, releasing another video, “A Motown Tribute to Nickelback.”
Prior to COVID-19, the group — which tours with four vocalists, a tap dancer and several multi-instrumentalists — was releasing a new video each week, featuring approximately 70 performers and covering the music of a seemingly endless array of popular artists.
“(Bradlee) figured out how to make these videos blow up,” Kubota said. “When he did a video like ‘Thrift Shop,’ for example, (a Macklemore-penned hip-hop hit converted to what PMJ dubbed, “Vintage Grandpa Style”) he just knew that was going to catch on.”
The enthusiasm extends to PMJ’s live shows, which Kubota said are perhaps the best the group has offered.
“We’re back on tour with a vengeance,” he said.
Among the showstoppers is vocalist Rogelio Douglas Jr.’s vintage soul rendition of King of Leon’s “Use Somebody.” Another is vocalist Dani Armstrong’s cover of Sia’s “Chandelier,” which also brought the audience to its feet during PMJ’s previous Five Flags performance.
“There is an emotional impact of just getting to be in the same room, making live music again in front of people,” Kubota said. “It says something about the importance of it in people’s lives. For some, it might be their first live concert in almost two years.”