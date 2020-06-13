In the few weeks since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted a moratorium on evictions halted during the pandemic, Dubuque officials have yet to see a large anticipated spike.
Some of that has been delayed due to court proceedings being postponed, while tenants and landlords explore available state and local assistance programs.
However, local officials say a spike might come next month, once face-to-face court proceedings resume and eviction hearings are allowed to proceed.
“(I)t is really early in the process for legal evictions,” City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said via email. “The landlord has to serve a three-day notice of nonpayment (via certified mail), and then has to file for the eviction if not paid. ... Most tenants would just be becoming aware of the court hearing dates if a landlord followed this process right after the moratorium was lifted. I would expect it to be July or August before we hear about an increase, if one happens.”
As of the end of May, 633 eviction proceedings were set to be heard statewide upon expiration of the moratorium on May 28, including 29 cases in Dubuque County, according to Iowa Legal Aid.
That increased to 43 pending eviction proceedings in the county as of Friday that are scheduled to be heard July 13 or later, said Todd Schmidt, senior staff attorney at Iowa Legal Aid’s office in Dubuque.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department has seen an uptick in past-due notices issued by landlords in Dubuque, with close to 40 notices within the first week of the eviction moratorium being lifted.
But Ryan Kremer, civil sergeant with the sheriff’s department, said he has seen relatively few “forcible entry and detainer” requests — roughly 14 — needed to start eviction proceedings.
From November through March, before the governor’s moratorium, 25 evictions were served in Dubuque County, according to Kremer.
“We could evict seven people in a month and go two to three months without an eviction,” Kremer said. “There’s times we’ll have three to four evictions in a week and not have one in a month or two.”
Often times, he said filings do not lead to an eviction as the vast majority of forcible entry and detainer requests get resolved before the court hearing, either because tenants pay rent owed or vacate voluntarily.
In 2016, Dubuque County saw 257 evictions out of 437 eviction filings, according to the most recent data compiled by Princeton University’s The Eviction Lab. That amounts to 2.5 in 100 renters evicted each year.
Advocates for low-income tenants have warned that scores of people who need help in the face of an ongoing economic and public health crisis could become homeless.
“We do not have enough information to know if there will be a (housing) crisis,” Steger said. “The COVID-19 situation changes daily/weekly. The state has the eviction protection program. We locally have a program, and the majority of our landlords and local lenders are going to work with people the best they can to prevent eviction/foreclosure.”
Reynolds allocated about $20 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to aid people who have lost income due to the pandemic and face residential eviction or foreclosures.
And City of Dubuque officials set aside $120,000 in federal grant funds received for COVID-19 relief to offer up to $1,000 per month per household for three months to assist low- and moderate-income renters and homeowners whose income has been reduced due to the pandemic.
As of Monday, the city had received more than 200 applications for rent and mortgage assistance. But about 46% of those applying have been denied or deemed ineligible, mainly due to federal funding providing an additional $600 per week to those receiving unemployment insurance benefits.
The funding, set to expire near the end of July, has pushed many above imposed income limits to qualify for assistance, Steger told City Council members during a work session this week.
“As soon as that $600 is no longer being provided ... we will see a significant increase in the number of people eligible and who need assistance,” she said.
City officials anticipate receiving another approximately $500,000 from the state for the program through pending dispersal of federal funds.
“We are planning for a higher need for assistance that may or may not materialize, but we want to be ready to help where it is needed,” Steger said. “People from all sides of the housing situation need to keep communication lines open, be aware of what programs and services are available, and utilize them the best they can to help themselves and the community be more resilient.”
That includes notifying landlords before applying for assistance, she said.
Under the Iowa Finance Authority program to assist Iowans struggling to pay for their housing during the pandemic, landlords must complete the required certification and agree to the terms of assistance within 10 days of the tenant’s application.
Steger said residents can call the city housing department and Operation: New View Community Action Agency for assistance in applying for rental and mortgage assistance.