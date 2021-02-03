Dubuque police said a man fraudulently obtained his dad’s banking information, taking out three loans and withdrawing a total of nearly $48,000.
Jesse J. Hingtgen, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft, two counts of identity theft of more than $10,000 and identity theft of more than $1,500.
Court documents state that Jesse Hingtgen’s father, Ronald Hingtgen, reported a theft on Dec. 9.
Ronald Hingtgen reviewed his accounts at Dupaco Community Credit Union and realized there had been significant reductions in both his savings and Roth IRA accounts.
Account records showed that from Oct. 17 to Dec. 2, transfers were made from Hingtgen’s savings account to nine other Dupaco members, at which point the money each time was almost immediately withdrawn.
Dupaco also advised that Hingtgen received one personal loan for $2,000 and vehicle loans for $11,000 and $15,000. Dupaco email records showed that someone impersonating Hingtgen used the email “ronhingtgen888@gmail.com” to obtain these loans.
The impersonator gave Dupaco a phone number that authorities knew belonged to Jesse Hingtgen.
Authorities interviewed Jesse Hingtgen on Dec. 17. When asked about his dad’s money, Jesse Hingtgen explained that “his life and his girlfriend’s life was endangered,” documents state.
Jesse Hingtgen reported that he would transfer money into other people’s accounts. They then would withdraw the money for him, and he gave them a small amount of cash for helping him.
The nine Dupaco members told authorities that Hingtgen told them that he had lost his bank card and needed their help to withdraw money.