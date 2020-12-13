One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque.
Crystal L. Williamson, 50, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Connie M. Vonah, 54, Asbury, Iowa, ran a red light while traveling south on U.S. 151 at 11:13 a.m. and struck Williamson’s vehicle, which was making a legal left turn from the Locust Street Connector onto northbound U.S. 151.
Vonah was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.