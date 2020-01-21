Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce officials are asking local residents to assist in efforts to win a television network sweepstakes.
A post on the Energize Elizabeth Facebook page, facilitated by the Elizabeth chamber, implores residents to submit applications to HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” renovation project.
The initiative is tied to the show “Home Town.” It will bring in renovation experts to give a facelift to small towns throughout the country.
Elizabeth residents will be able to fill out applications at hgtvhometownmakeover.com to request that Elizabeth be considered for the television show.
The post from the Energize Elizabeth page states that the initiative will be discussed further at the chamber meeting on Jan. 30.