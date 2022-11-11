DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin hotel will remain closed until further notice following a fire this week that caused extensive damage.
No one was injured as a result of the fire Wednesday at Wisconsin Wood Inn, and affected guests and tenants were moved to a nearby hotel owned and operated by the same company in the aftermath of the blaze.
Firefighters were dispatched to the hotel shortly after the fire began at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Dickeyville/Paris Fire Chief Troy Trost said crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames on the back side of the building that contains the inn’s office, one apartment and an as-needed living area for employees and inn owners.
Three people were in the building at the time of the fire, including the apartment tenants, but all were able to exit the building safely. Multiple fire departments and other area emergency personnel responded to the call, and Trost said the fire was under control at around 11 a.m.
The fire did not spread to the nearby hotel rooms, which are in a separate building from the office, but the power is out in the rooms as a result of the incident.
“We’ve been here seven years, and nothing like this has ever happened,” said hotel representative Alicia Mendoza. “It’s unfortunate, but we know with Mother Nature that things like this can happen. … We’re fortunate that we still have the hotel and none of our guests were injured.”
Trost was at the hotel Thursday afternoon working to determine the cause of the blaze, which has yet to be determined. He said he did not yet have an exact damage estimate but that the building experienced extensive flame and water damage from the efforts to contain the blaze.
Mendoza said Wisconsin Wood Inn guests and apartment tenants were moved across the street to the Tristate Wood Inn, which is owned by the same company, until further notice. She said Wisconsin Wood Inn had around 10 guests at the time of the fire.
Guest Connor Buccholz said the move was “a little hard after working all day” but that he felt fortunate the fire did not spread to the hotel room where he was staying. He is originally from California and said he was staying in town to do some work on wind turbines in the area.
“I came back from like a 10-hour shift to find that outside and have to move all my stuff,” Buccholz said from the doorway of his new room at the Tristate Wood Inn. “... It was necessary, but there were some difficulties with it being dark and having no power.”
Renovations and repairs will take place to restore the Wisconsin Wood Inn building once the company gets the OK from authorities, Mendoza said.