National data on the state of economic inequities among racial groups in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, lines up with what officials say they have seen locally — and it isn’t good.

Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s recently published Community Equity Profile laid out a large dataset analyzing racial inequities in Dubuque. So when Alex Baum, the foundation’s director of advocacy, data and learning, found out a recent national survey ranked Iowa 48th in the nation in racial equality when it comes to employment and wealth, he wasn’t surprised.

