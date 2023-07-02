National data on the state of economic inequities among racial groups in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, lines up with what officials say they have seen locally — and it isn’t good.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s recently published Community Equity Profile laid out a large dataset analyzing racial inequities in Dubuque. So when Alex Baum, the foundation’s director of advocacy, data and learning, found out a recent national survey ranked Iowa 48th in the nation in racial equality when it comes to employment and wealth, he wasn’t surprised.
“Nobody in Dubuque should look at that report and say, ‘Oh, this is OK.’ No, it is completely unacceptable,” Baum said.
The survey was conducted by WalletHub, a financial wellness website that, among other things, provides tips for managing credit and personal finances. It analyzed U.S. Census data for both White and Black Americans on a variety of metrics, including home ownership, unemployment rate, labor-force participation and median household income.
As a whole, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois placed 48th, 49th and 50th, respectively. The only location that scored lower was Washington, D.C.
What the survey doesn’t do, Baum said, is break down local nuances and variables, including efforts currently underway to improve the situation.
Locally, Baum said, things are happening, including the recent release of the foundation’s Community Equity Profile, which organizations across Dubuque are using to help close racial equity gaps among Black, Latinx, Hispanic and Marshallese community members, among others.
Breaking down the data
WalletHub says Iowa, as a whole, ranks 48th in Black homeownership. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 25.7% of Iowa’s Black residents own their home. That percentage in Dubuque is much lower, where according to the Community Equity Profile, 9% of the city’s Black residents own their primary living space. The equity profile also said 67% of the city’s White residents, 30% of its Asian residents and 26% of its Hispanic residents own their homes.
Iowa also scored poorly in WalletHub’s analysis of poverty-rate gap metrics when comparing Black and White residents.
Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, said poverty is a metric used to determine “whether or not people have their basic needs met, whether it’s food, shelter, clothing — these days internet as well — because that’s how people access health care and job opportunities.”
In the U.S., the federal poverty rate is determined by annual income and used as a metric to determine eligibility for a variety of services and programs. For an individual, that rate is $14,580; for a family of four, the number jumps to $30,000.
Over a quarter of Dubuque’s Black residents have annual incomes significantly less than that. The Community Equity Profile says an estimated 27.8% of Black Dubuquers earn less than 50% of the federal poverty level and are considered to be living in “deep poverty” by the federal government. Overall, 4.7% of White residents in Dubuque are considered deeply impoverished, according to the equity profile.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque rolled out its vast dataset in May. A preceding months-long process of information gathering was spearheaded by foundation employees including Clara Lopez Ortiz, the organization’s equity officer.
“It was important for us to get the voices of the people,” she said.
The goal was to obtain both qualitative and quantitative data, both of which are being analyzed and implemented into new and existing resources across the city.
The foundation also uses its Rural Equity Network to bring discussion about racial equity to smaller towns in which it has an affiliate office.
Using the data
In Dubuque, people are finding ways to use the data from the Community Equity Profile to generate initiatives they hope will fix racial gaps and improve ongoing efforts.
The Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support was formed for the exact purpose of addressing racial inequities after officials analyzed data similar to the WalletHub report.
“That’s why we were created,” said Sainci. “We have been viewing a lot of these metrics for some time.”
For example, the office works with GreenState Credit Union in Dubuque, which has invested $1 billion toward providing home loans for people of color across the U.S. Temwa Phiri, community engagement coordinator for the Office of Shared Prosperity, is managing a program called City Life that, among other things, encourages people to engage with city officials and learn the inner workings of government.
In September, the office plans to roll out a similar program for Spanish-speaking Dubuquers.
“Bryan (Moose, data analyst at the office) and Temwa are out in the community, actively going to them trying to connect and hearing their stories. And through those stories we are bridging the gap,” Sainci said. “... People who have the financial means and political power to influence their community can get out of poverty and improve their circumstance.”
Rural impact?
WalletHub’s data also reported that racial gaps between White and Black residents in Wisconsin are, at times, vast.
WalletHub places the state 50th in the U.S. for its labor-force participation gap between White and Black people, median annual income gap and poverty rate gap.
Of the 16 U.S. Census tracts in Lafayette and Grant counties, only one has a Black population of over 2.4%. Census Tract 9602, which includes Boscobel, had 4,464 residents at the time of the 2020 Census, 277 whom are Black, or 6.2%.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp., said statewide data such as the set recently curated by WalletHub often is skewed toward the state’s more urban centers such as Milwaukee and Madison.
“That doesn’t mean I think it doesn’t apply to Grant County,” Brisbois said.
The challenge in Grant County and southwest Wisconsin, he said, is that whenever the state rolls out initiatives aimed at closing racial equity gaps, the majority of the funding for such programs targets urban areas.
“Rightfully so,” he said. “I know there are policies in place, but I don’t believe they are as effective as they could be. We are predominantly Caucasian (in Grant County). If we had opportunities, we would certainly engage.”
WalletHub also ranked Illinois 47th for its annual median income gap and labor-force participation rate gap and 50th for its unemployment-rate gap.