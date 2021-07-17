The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Robert E. Maupin, 63, of 999 Maquoketa Drive,
- No. 2, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault. Court documents state that Maupin assaulted Jaundel K. Moore-Maupin, 72, of the same address.
- Vasilica F. Benner, 31, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
- Patricia A. Osterander, 74, of 595 Cooper Place, reported the theft of $4,855 via fraud between 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
- Joan M. Thoma, 58, of La Motte, Iowa, reported the theft of $4,000 worth of Target gift cards via fraud at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at 770 Iowa Street.