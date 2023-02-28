PEOSTA, Iowa -- A Dubuque man arrested with 1,270 pills -- including fentanyl -- recently was sentenced to 12 years in prison for related charges.
Eldrick D. Robertson, 46, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a controlled substance violation and possession of crack cocaine.
As part of a plea deal, a second controlled substance violation was dismissed, as well as a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, according to the sentencing order from Judge Michael Shubatt.
Court documents state that a Peosta police officer pulled over Robertson's vehicle on Dec. 20 due to its dark window tint. A Dubuque County Sheriff's Department K-9 then alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics inside.
In a subsequent search of the vehicle, a duffel bag containing 11 smaller bags filled with pills were found. Police identified 780 of those pills as oxycodone and another 300 pills as containing fentanyl, documents state.
Police also found a backpack inside the vehicle containing five bags of marijuana, totaling 180.4 grams. Also found in the backpack were bags containing an additional 80 oxycodone pills, 61 Adderall pills and 49 fentanyl pills, as well as a baggie containing 3.2 grams of crack cocaine.