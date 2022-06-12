Sundown Road will be closed or only partially open for much of summer for a Dubuque County resurfacing project.

Crews will start work on Monday, June 13, to resurface Sundown from Old Highway Road to Asbury Road, as well as to regrade and widen portions of the road and replace culverts. 

Sundown Road will be closed during the culvert replacement and regrading process, which Dubuque County engineer/roads department staff expect to last around 10 weeks.

The road then will be partially open with crews directing traffic as resurfacing is done, which is expected to take another two to three weeks. 

