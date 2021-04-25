BENTON, Wis. -- Authorities today released additional information regarding a Friday crash in Benton involving a school bus.
The crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Friday on West Main Street. The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department reported that a vehicle driven by Lucas J. Jansen, 16, of Benton, rear-ended a school bus driven by Phillip M. Vaughn, 81, of Benton, while the bus was stopping and "had the amber lights activated."
Sheriff Reg Gill this morning reported that 20 "school-age passengers" were on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Gill said Jansen reported being distracted while driving, in that he was looking at a semi-tractor trailer in the area at the time of the crash. He was cited with inattentive driving.