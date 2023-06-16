Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will conduct a question-and-answer session this month in Dubuque.
The event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. June 29 at East Central Intergovernmental Association, 7600 Commerce Park, according to an online announcement.
The event is part of Grassley's 99-county tour.
Email Sharon Nesteby to RSVP by June 28 at snesteby@ecia.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.