Dubuque-based software company Cartegraph was recently acquired by OpenGov, a growing startup with an eye for assisting local governments.
Following the acquisition, OpenGov plans to invest in research and development efforts to grow Cartegraph’s capacity with minimal disruptions planned for the day-to-day work of Dubuque employees.
“It’s exciting for Cartegraph because we sell software into the public government space and so does OpenGov, so it’s a huge opportunity to grow in that area,” said Cartegraph spokesperson Kate Ernst of the acquisition.
Cartegraph began in Dubuque in 1994 and provides software to public agencies to help with infrastructure asset management. Local clients include the cities of Dubuque, Dyersville and Asbury, although the company has clients and employees across the U.S.
No staff cuts are expected to Cartegraph’s approximately 130 employees, and those workers will still report to Cartegraph CEO Josh Mallamud.
“We are proud to maintain a strong presence here (in Dubuque) and serve many local municipalities alongside our other customers,” Mallamud wrote in an emailed statement. “This investment from OpenGov is a testament to the great work that’s been done by the Cartegraph team … and we are looking forward to a bright future together.”
Cartegraph was bought by a private equity firm in 2017 and was recently nearing the end of the firm’s typical holding period when OpenGov expressed interest in acquiring the company.
OpenGov spokesperson Matt Singer said the decision came down to three factors: alignment of mission, Cartegraph’s quality software and a recent increase nationwide of investment and attention toward local infrastructure.
“More attention than ever is being paid to what’s happening at the local level, and a big component of that is technology,” Singer said. “Our public servants deserve better … and joining forces with Cartegraph gives us the opportunity to accelerate that mission.”
Singer said that with other recently acquired companies, OpenGov was able to double returns by ramping up marketing and investing in additional research. It now hopes to replicate this success at Cartegraph.
As the acquisition is still working its way through the regulatory approval process, Singer was not yet able to provide an estimate of how much money would go toward this process but said OpenGov planned to “significantly accelerate investment.”
“I think the overall reaction from staff has been one of excitement,” Ernst said. “It’s big news for us as a company here in Dubuque.”
