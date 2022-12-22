A Dubuque mom’s meticulous menu and activity plan for Christmas has put her family in the national spotlight this holiday season.
Last week, Khalid El Khatib shared his mother Janet’s annual “home for the holidays” email on Twitter. The detailed list of themed dinners and snacks to be offered each day this week, along with events from bourbon tastings to manicures, went viral, garnering thousands of likes and landing the family on the “Today” show earlier this week.
“I was blown away by the amount of positive comments and the responses he had,” Janet El Khatib told the Telegraph Herald. “We’ve had about 25,000 people ask us if they can come to dinner.”
On the menu
Khalid, who grew up in Dubuque but has lived in New York for 15 years, said Janet regularly sends out detailed emails in advance of the holidays when he and his two sisters, Iman and Sarah, will be returning home.
“Whether it’s Christmas or the Fourth of July, my mom is super excited to have us home and wants to make it special for all of us, so she sends a pretty robust and meticulous email itinerary that’s kind of a ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ for the holidays,” Khalid said.
This year, Janet’s itinerary began on Sunday, Dec. 18, with family members’ arrival and Happy Joe’s pizza for dinner.
“There will be puffed popcorn, Chex mix and various candies available for grazing throughout the day, to include jelly beans and peanut M&Ms,” the email notes.
Chili was on the menu for Monday night, with burgers and Culver’s frozen custard on Tuesday. On Wednesday afternoon, the family visited Galena, “the Hallmark of the Midwest,” as Janet dubbed it in the email.
For Janet, the precise planning is meant to ensure each family member has a good time over the holidays. This year’s gathering includes Khalid, his sisters and their spouses, along with his youngest sister’s infant daughter and Janet’s longtime partner, Bill.
“Given the fact that my children all live quite a distance away, whenever they can come home and we can be together under the same roof, I’m just ecstatic, so anything I can do to make it special, I want to do,” Janet said.
Going viral
Khalid said he tweeted out his mother’s schedule on Dec. 12 thinking it might make a few people smile.
“I sent the tweet as I was getting on the airplane for a six-hour flight,” he said. “When I landed, I had something like 30,000 notifications.”
Celebrities such as model Chrissy Teigen retweeted and responded to the post, which has racked up more than 145,000 likes. Many commended Janet for her dedication to making the holidays fun for the family, asking how they could score an invite to the celebration.
Soon, the viral tweet caught the attention of “Today” show host Hoda Kotb, who featured the family as her “Morning Boost” of positive news on the show Tuesday. Janet, Khalid and his sisters joined in a live virtual interview from their Dubuque home. Janet was under the impression she would be speaking with a local news station until she heard Hoda’s voice and screamed in surprise.
“That was something I never thought was going to happen,” said Janet, who records “Today” every morning to watch after her daily walk.
More merrymaking
For the rest of the holiday week, Janet’s email lays out plans for cocktails and dinner at a local restaurant on Thursday night — “Is there any interest in a bourbon tasting?” she writes — followed by manicures on Friday morning and taco night with friends.
A predicted snowstorm might derail the family’s plans, but Janet said they also will enjoy staying in and watching movies if needed.
“We’ll never run out of food in this house,” Khalid said with a chuckle.
That is evidenced by the menu for Christmas Day, which, according to Janet’s email, will begin with a breakfast of egg bake, French toast bake, bacon, hash browns, fruit, mimosas and coffee. There will also be a vast array of snacks, followed by beef tenderloin for dinner, with sides to include Janet’s mushroom cheese bread that she has been making since the children were young.
For dessert, Janet asks the family for opinions on the type of cheesecake Bill should prepare: Snickers, raspberry or blueberry.
As the week progresses, Khalid has been posting updates of the family’s meals and adventures, which the Internet is eagerly following.
“Happy Joe’s night was a big hit. It was great to see a small local business get so much attention,” he said.
Galena Country Tourism even gifted the family a welcome basket of Galena products during their visit to “the Hallmark of the Midwest” on Wednesday.
Janet, who said she still is overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response to Khalid’s tweet, feels it demonstrates a national craving for positive holiday news.
“I think people are just looking for a great holiday this year because we’ve gone through some rough holidays in recent years,” she said. “They’re seeking good times to spend with family and friends and just enjoy themselves.”
