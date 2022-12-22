Mom's Christmas list goes viral
Sarah El Khatib, (left) Khalid El Khatib, Janet El Khatib and Iman El Khatib at the DeSoto House in Galena, Ill., on Wednesday. The El Khatib family was visiting Galena as part of Janet’s highly detailed ‘home for the holidays’ schedule for the week of Christmas, which garnered national attention after Khalid shared it on Twitter.

A Dubuque mom’s meticulous menu and activity plan for Christmas has put her family in the national spotlight this holiday season.

Last week, Khalid El Khatib shared his mother Janet’s annual “home for the holidays” email on Twitter. The detailed list of themed dinners and snacks to be offered each day this week, along with events from bourbon tastings to manicures, went viral, garnering thousands of likes and landing the family on the “Today” show earlier this week.

