A presentation on Manchester’s community visioning process will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Riverbend Pub & Grill, 121 S. Franklin St.
The “Looking to the Future” event will include a presentation by McClure Placemaking.
McClure, an engineering firm based in Clive, Iowa, conducts “creative placemaking,” a process to create an action plan to cultivate the growth of a community, specifically through cultural and entrepreneurial amenities, housing improvements and branding and marketing.
The cost to attend the event is $10 and includes lunch.