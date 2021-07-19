The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Johnathan D. Ervin, 22, of 1122 Center Place, No. 7, was arrested at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Ervin assaulted Brianna M. Lightfoot, 22, of 2811 John F. Kennedy Road, No. 1, on Friday at his residence.
  • Ted M. Pillard, 30, of 2690 Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Saturday at Duluth Trading Co., 5955 Chavenelle Road, on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Pillard assaulted Robert G. Specht, 49, of 315 Idlebrook Court, at 3:12 p.m. Saturday at the business.
  • Cory L. Parker, 36, of 1230 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Parker did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 11.

